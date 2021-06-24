Designer home decor is for the fashionistas who’s ball gowns are lying around in dust, impulse MCO purchases hanging with tags still on. It’s time to redirect that energy towards redecorating your home. There are fluffy Versace bedroom slippers in it for you.

Take a good look around your home and notice how much it has changed over the last year — maybe you have a brand new desk set up to WFH, a host of new kitchen tools, and in an effort to keep your home spotless, you might now live in a small Dyson museum. Could your living spaces use a makeover? Or if you haven’t thought about shopping for designer home decor yet, you might at least find a couple of things to spruce up your space, because how fun would it be to have a Loewe vase with eyes and a tongue sticking out, right?

Here’s where the fun starts.

Up the cosy factor by 10 with Versace

The new Versace Home Textiles & Accessories collection throws the brand’s most recognisable prints and Medusa motifs onto everyday items for one very cosy casa. You may even get away with wearing a silk robe to your morning Zoom call because it’s Versace, a call you never have to worry about being late to after a good night sleep in your full-on Versace bed. We just know Bruno Mars would love it.

Set the table with style

No more takeout containers for your fashionable home! Bonia has just recently ventured into designer home decor, debuting a lovely tableware collection with three colour ways. These are made from fine Bone China and can be stacked and combined, mix and matched, for a very adult dinner. Take a styling cue from the brand and add Bonia silk scarves to the table set-up.

Add character with unique pieces

Loewe is collaborating with artists such as Idoia Cuesta and Belen Martinez from Spain, on a collection of unique, artisan craft Galician ‘chestnut roasters’. These clay pots are characterised by the holes punched into them, which creates a sort of playground for the artists to experiment with different weaving techniques. The pots are then dressed with braids, rope, wool threads, and even feathers to create conversation starters for any dinner party you may throw someday.

Furniture is king

Earlier we mentioned “good night’s sleep”, and if you’re still thinking about it (we are, for sure), then perhaps you’ll find the new Bellaire bed by King Living is to your speed. Spending 1/3 of our lives in bed, investing in a high-quality beds and mattresses are a no-brainer, given the importance of sleep for both our physical and mental health. The Bellaire bed comes with integrated lighting, a padded breathable bed base , and the King Sleep+ mattress. You might like it so much and decide to get the Bellaire sofa too for its sink-in feeling, a feature designed deliberately with the excluisve KingCell technology.