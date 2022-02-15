Dior’s ABCDior home decor range is inspired by its Mitzah scarf collection

If you’re looking to spruce up your home this year with a sophisticated and elegant aesthetic, Dior’s new home decor line ABCDior, might just be the collection you need.

As we continue to relish in the joys of new beginnings, there’s no time like the present to dabble in some redecorating. After all, what better way to celebrate the new year than by giving your home a new look?







If, like us, you have a soft spot for intricate designs and classic motifs, the all-new ABCDior collection is definitely one to have on your radar. Recently unveiled by Dior Maison, the dreamy line-up of home decor items draws inspiration from Dior’s iconic Mitzah scarves.







Intricate patterns from the scarf collection — designed by none other than Maria Grazia Chiuri herself, of course — are transposed onto a series of plates and trays that make for perfect additions to the home. Of course, if you’re looking to go beyond tableware, the collection also extends to candles and stationery, with prints tastefully adorning scented candles, notebooks, coasters and more.





Detailed, almost ethereal designs aside, the highlight of ABCDior is undoubtedly Dior’s reinvention of its iconic toile de Jouy — a motif that dates back to the very first boutique of Monsieur Dior himself, called “Colifichets”, back in 1947. An ode to the Maison’s longstanding history, each creation in the line is imbued with its own little message, forming an alphabet book of sorts, designed to pay homage to Dior’s heritage and passion.

To find out more about ABCDior, visit dior.com.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand