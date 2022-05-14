A new tableware line and Dior Maison’s first-ever gardening collection is here

This is not a drill: Dior Maison unveils a gardening collection titled ‘Lucky Milly’ — a first for the luxury fashion label. The designs are accompanied by a line of tableware, adorned with drawings of lilies of the valley.

In his memoirs, Christian Dior recalls inheriting his mother’s passion for flowers — he writes in detail the happiness he felt when surrounded by plants and gardeners. Today, as an ode to Christian Dior’s love of florals, Dior Maison unveils a new line of tableware adorned with illustrations of lilies of the valley. Aptly titled Dior’s ‘New Lily of the Valley’, these illustrations are joined by those of shamrocks, recognised as the couturier’s lucky charms.

Perfect for the tasteful homeowner, the collection encompasses wickerwork designs, including placements, baskets, frames, boxes and more. These Dior tableware are complemented by dreamy porcelain plates and decorative glass objects — ideal for livening up the dinner table.

If you’ve developed your green thumb over the lockdown period, now is the time to give your hobby a fashionable upgrade. Or if you have a loved one that enjoys getting in the dirt, this would be a welcome gift to make them enjoy that me-time a bit more.

What’s most exciting about Dior Maison’s new drop, however, is the debut of its first gardening collection. Entitled ‘Lucky Mily’, the line has been specially designed by Cordelia de Castellane, and features a series of creations that draw inspiration from nature.

Evoking tender moments shared between Christian Dior and his mother amidst their rose garden in Normandy, the line up features an apron gracefully decorated with shamrocks, along with a watering can, gloves, tools, and pots.

A whimsical collection of accessories, designs come in shades of green, white, and ochre, and feature a handwritten “Christian Dior” signature as a final touch.

To find out more about Dior Maison’s New Lily of the Valley and Lucky Mily, visit dior.com.

