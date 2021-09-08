Enjoy a grand outdoor living with these luxurious King pieces

With the pandemic still restricting travels, globally renowned Australian furniture house King aims to provide a luxury vacation living at home by designing a range of pieces that will allow you to enjoy the great outdoors in comfort.

OASIS OUTDOOR RANGE

Kingrope Luxe Weatherweave, soft to touch yet completely weatherproof, is featured in the design of the Oasis Outdoor Tables and Ottomans. Meanwhile, two weave patterns – the Waterfall and the Lattice – are featured on the Oasis Pedestals, forming the base of the tables, which can be either the soft inset top found on the Oasis ottomans or multiple size luxurious ceramic tabletops.

LUNA OUTDOOR DINING CHAIR

Designed by King with long-time collaborator, Australian contemporary furniture designer Charles Wilson, the chair’s airy bent steel mesh is precision welded, tracing the base and legs’ delicate lines, while a replaceable seat pad lends it extra comfort.

LODE OTTOMAN

Another sleek creation with Charles Wilson, this lightweight ottoman achieves its unique organic curves by skillfully constructing the entire body out of one moulded foam piece.

QUAY OUTDOOR II

Hand-woven with the new generation WeatherWeave, the engineered double powder coated steel frame produces a rhythmic texture that can be admired from every angle. In addition to the Postureflex® seating system with the KingCell® springs, further comfort is provided by the cushions that are filled with Ultra down with an outdoor-specific internal cover.

JASPER OUTDOOR II

The Jasper Outdoor II (JasperO II), inspired by the award-winning Jasper sofa, introduces the DayBed and Reclining Sun Lounge for an island luxury living at home. The DayBed provides the ultimate comfort with its signature Jasper Outdoor back cushion, while the Reclining Sun Lounge’s articulating backrest allows greater flexibility as it can be angled to five backrest positions.

For more on King and its offerings, visit www.kingliving.my or the showrooms located in Bangsar and IPC Shopping Centre.