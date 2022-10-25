HOMEDEC is back this October, just in time for some year-end sprucing up

Looking to transform your home into a well-furnished and welcoming abode? If you’re planning to spruce up your domicile just in time for the holiday season, when you invite friends and family over to celebrate year-end festivities, look no further than HOMEDEC.

The Home Design & Interior Exhibition (HOMEDEC) is back with a physical exhibition from 27 to 30 October 2022, to be held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). Traverse all six halls to find the best deals and you can even drop by the concurrent semi-trade exhibition RiX (REKA Interiors Exhibition), which is jointly organised by the Malaysian Institute of Interior Designers (MIID) and C.I.S to provide a platform for the Malaysian Interior Design industry to exhibit its products and services.

At HOMEDEC, thousands of design experts and professionals – who are well-versed in all kinds of home sizes, ranging from bungalows to studio apartments – will be able to assist and guide you in making the best choices for your home, factoring in practicality and functionality along with aesthetics.

“It was not convenient to shop during the pandemic but people now can’t wait to meet face-to- face – to ask questions and clear doubts, see and feel the products for themselves or watch product demonstrations live. The renovation or refurbishment journey can seem like a daunting task. So, we advise homeowners to get as much guidelines and tips as possible from the experts and professionals who will be available at HOMEDEC’s exhibition floor,” says Dato’ Vincent Lim, C.I.S President and Organiser of HOMEDEC.

Whether you’re lending your kitchen a showroom look with top-of-the-range German brand oven and specialty coffee machine seamlessly built into the cabinetry, or transforming the whole house into a technologically-advanced abode with the latest in smart home appliances and devices, HOMEDEC is sure to have what you desire throughout its various halls. Additionally, a specially designated Coffee & Brew area located at Hall 1 not only allows for short breaks in between shopping, but there you can also enjoy coffee samplings and brewing demos, and pick up coffee machines, beans and accessories that will be on sale with special promotions.

What’s more, you can also take home prizes and enjoy great deals by participating in the following:

HOMEDEC Contest – “SHOP BIG WIN BIG!”: One lucky HOMEDEC shopper will stand a chance to win RM10,000 in cold hard cash daily by spending RM8,000 or more in a single or a maximum of three receipts.

HOMEDEC Is Back With More “Ka-ching!” Magic Giveaways!: Visitors to HOMEDEC must like HOMEDEC Facebook page, like and share the HOMEDEC “Ka-ching!” post and tag three friends under the comment section to be entitled to redeem a RM250 cash voucher at the registration counter. On a first-come, first-served basis, and while stocks last.

HOMEDEC Contest – “Oh My Draw”: Visitors who spend more than RM800 in a single receipt are entitled to enter the “Oh My Draw” Contest, where they can win a wide range of products, vouchers and even cash prizes at the exhibition.

HOMEDEC Door Gift: Visitors to HOMEDEC will receive a 400g bag of rice from Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd or a set of reusable straws from Verdant Solar Sdn Bhd On a first-come, first-served basis, and while stocks last.

HOMEDEC Best Deals: Attractive discounts and deals on home items, furnishings and solutions from well-known names and reputable merchants await.

HOMEDEC – Register & Visit!: Throughout the event days, lucky visitors will get a different home appliance item courtesy of Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn Bhd.

Registration is required and exhibition hours are from 10am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.homedec.com.my or follow HOMEDEC Facebook.