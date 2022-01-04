How to choose the best orchid fertiliser, according to an expert

Tropical orchids are epiphytic, which means they grow out of the soil on the surfaces of other plants in their natural habitats. Because of this, orchids function differently than other varieties and have much more specific needs. This means that you can’t use any old fertiliser when you want to give your pretty orchids a boost. Ahead, discover everything you need to know about feeding this houseplant, including some of our favourite formulas to try.

Nitrate-Rich Formulas

Orchid fertilisers are often made with more nitrates than ammoniacal nitrogen, notes Renata Goossen, a consumer specialist at Just Add Ice Orchids. “While orchids can take in all forms of nitrogen found in fertilisers (like nitrate, ammonia, and urea), they prefer the nitrate form of nitrogen for long-term health,” she says. “A study published in HortTechnology found that supplying a higher ratio of nitrate to ammoniacal nitrogen allows for larger flowers and better calcium and magnesium uptake.”

Identifying a Strong Orchid Fertiliser

Goossen says there are a few factors to consider when shopping for orchid fertilisers, like the aforementioned nitrate to ammoniacal nitrogen ratio. “It’s important to have both forms, but focus on finding a fertiliser with higher nitrates,” she says. As for the ingredient ratios to look for? “A robust fertiliser, such as 13-3-15 can be applied twice monthly and will do the trick,” she says. “This is better than applying an extremely low-rate fertiliser every time you water.” Feeding your orchids too often, she says, will lead to salt build-up, which can cause fertiliser burn. “By alternating between fertiliser water and clear water, you can flush excess salts.” Lastly, she suggests opting for a liquid option. “Liquids are the most thorough and effective form of fertiliser when it comes to phalaenopsis orchids,” she affirms.

Feeding Tips

Once you’ve purchased fertiliser for your orchid, Goossen suggests applying it when the plant is in its vegetative, non-flowering cycle. The reason? This is when the plant is producing new leaves, roots, and unopened buds. “You can cut fertilising out of your routine when the plant is in open bloom and no longer producing buds,” she says. “No fertiliser can trigger flower production in orchids, no matter what the bottle says.” Instead, fertiliser can fuel orchid health to encourage blooming in future — but it is not responsible for initiating flower spikes. “Most tropical orchid species are triggered to flower by a change in temperature,” she explains. “For the phalaenopsis, that is a five- to 10-degree temperature drop at night.” To encourage your orchid to bloom, she suggests placing it on a windowsill during the winter months.

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Ardi Evans/Unsplash)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.