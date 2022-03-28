The most popular paint colours for every room in your house, according to Google

Whether you’re getting the nursery ready to bring your little one home or finally getting around to giving your kitchen a much-needed makeover, choosing what colour to paint your home is a big decision. If you’ve been searching for inspiration from recent trends, look no further than Living Cozy’s recently published list of the popular paint colours that are projected to dominate homes throughout 2022.

To compile their roundup of this year’s paint trends, researchers analysed 12 months of Google search history and broke down the most popular colour in each room of the house.

These are the most popular paint colours for your house

They found that the kitchen is the most redecorated area in the house with a total of 6.6 million worldwide Google searches for kitchen interior colours. Overall, green has been one of the trendiest colours this year, ranking in the top three colour choices for every room included in the study.

(Image credit: Jorge de Jorge/Unsplash)

The most desired shades include sage, olive, and emerald. Additionally, the research also revealed white, blue, and black as popular choices all around. When it came to the kitchen though, classic white is still the most popular colour with 8,89,500 annual Google searches, which was followed by green with 7,28,500 searches, and blue with 7,15, 200 searches.

(Image credit: Spacejoy/Unsplash)

In the bedroom, black dominated with 3,96,000 annual Google searches. The study authors believe it’s a popular choice because it can help facilitate a good night’s sleep. Coming in as the second most desired colour in the bedroom was white with 2,74,800 annual searches and green with 2,59,800 searches.

In the nursery, green came in at the top spot with 71,600 searches. According to the study, the soothing colour is believed to promote concentration and reading abilities. After green, people are most interested in painting their nursery white (36,200 searches) and brown (31,900).

Black was the most popular paint colour for the bathroom, with 3,62,600 annual Google searches. The study notes that the trend, which garnered over 2.2 million worldwide Google searches in 2021, is stylish, modern, and chic. Maybe less surprising, white was the second most desired colour for bathrooms according to Google, with 2,52,400 annual searches, followed by green with 2,04,800 searches.

In the dining room, green was the most popular shade with 38,700 annual Google searches. Next was blue (36,700 annual searches) and white (23,400 annual searches).

(Image credit: Aaina Sharma/Unsplash)

Of course, perhaps one of the largest painting projects is the living room where people are most interested in painting their walls green (1,88,100 annual Google searches). According to the study, the colour symbolises renewal and growth and can be the perfect way to bring the essence of nature indoors without loading your space with plants.

After green, people are interested in painting their living room white, which came in at 1,50,100 annual Google searches. The colour is timeless and can fit a variety of design aesthetics, from farmhouse to minimalist. Finally, blue was the third most popular paint colour for living rooms, coming in at 1,22,700 annual Google searches.

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: AsiaVision / Getty Images)

