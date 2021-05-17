Asia is home to some of the richest people in the world, and that number is steadily rising. Obviously, a life of luxury would remain incomplete if it is not enjoyed in a luxurious property. And thus we read about property rates setting new benchmarks in price quite frequently in the region.

The houses are indeed deserving of the greenbacks for they offer not only the highest in terms of comfort but tend to fulfil every lifestyle desire of their residents. Here, we take a look at some of these luxury properties in Asia.

House at Nassim Road, Singapore

In August 2019, Mansion Global reported that a house spread in approximately 87,000 square feet at the affluent Nassim Road sold for US$167 million (approximately RM688 million). Many foreign dignitaries reside in this tree-lined area.

The property has a gated drive that leads to the two-storey main building. It has a tennis court, yard, lawn and a swimming pool. The house itself is reported to have a red tile roof and many balconies.

21 Borrett Road, Hong Kong

Sold in 2021, the penthouse at 21 Borrett Road in the affluent neighbourhood of Mid-Levels is located on the top floor of the 23-storey building. Measuring 3,378 square feet, the apartment is the largest of the development, which includes five residential buildings with 181 units. The penthouse has a private rooftop measuring 2,131 square feet and a terrace of 717 square feet in size.

According to Bloomberg, the sale of the penthouse at US$59 million (approximately RM243 million) made it the costliest condo ever sold in Asia by square footage — $17,542 per square foot.

Antilia, India

The home of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Antilla is an iconic modern building located in Mumbai. The 27-floor property was occupied by the Ambani family in 2012. The building can withstand an earthquake of around magnitude 8 on the Richter scale.

With a total area of 400,000 square feet, the building includes multiple gyms, a 50-seat private theatre, a mid-air pool, nine high-speed elevators and an indoor snow room with artificial snowflakes. The height of each floor is equivalent to the average height of a two-storey building.

The six-level underground parking space is meant to park more than 160 cars and one of the floors has a dedicated car servicing station. There is no clear estimate of the price of the building, but a 2014 article in Forbes said that the construction cost of the building reportedly ranged between US$1 billion to US$2 billion (approximately RM4 billion to RM8 billion).

And here are some luxury properties currently on sale:

Galleria Costa, Japan





A golf room and gym on the first floor, a library and a home theatre on the second — the inverted J-shaped main building of this 3,70,260 square feet estate is designed for some of the most luxurious amenities that you might want in your home.

The building’s location in Ashigarashimo-Gun is breathtaking; it faces the coast of Manazuru peninsula and you can watch the tides of the Sagami Bay all day long from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows of every room.

There is also an infinity pool overlooking the bay and the exterior has facilities for a fantastic sea-view party. A mist sauna, stone sauna, two outdoor baths and jacuzzi are just a few other add ons. The building also has a wine cellar to store your favourite labels.

Yangmingshan Terrace, Taiwan





The 18,216 square feet villa in Taipei City is a picture-perfect amalgam of nature and concrete. Located in the Yangmingshan National Park, the residence enjoys some of the best views of the wide green cover all around. But it is not that the house is in a jungle; only a 10-minute walk will take you to Shanzihou shopping district.

The residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is a spa, a swimming pool and a parking area in the basement. The property also has a sprawling yard.

Taman Duta, Malaysia





This 18,500 square feet property in Kuala Lumpur’s Taman Duta neighbourhood has a 2.5 storey bungalow. The design is such that the open spaces of the house overlook its centre which has a private swimming pool and a bar area.

The master bedroom opens to a private dip pool with a waterfall and a private garden. All bathrooms have their own electricity supply system from solar panels. There is also rainwater harvesting for each bathroom. A steam room, sauna, indoor games room are some of the other amenities that come with this fully-furnished house. It has a parking space for five cars.

Jl. Cokroaminoto, Indonesia





Spacious balconies, blue-tiled indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, huge indoor gym and a European villa-like exterior — there is a lot to love about this luxurious residence in the Menteng district of Jakarta.

There are four bedrooms and as many bathrooms, designed to meet the comfort of a small family. Because of its location, the house enjoys easy access to the capital city and everything from entertainment facilities to shopping areas is within reach.

Ruamrudee, Thailand

How about living in a house that was once the home of a royal? The 16,673 square feet property in Bangkok’s Lumphini neighbourhood was once the residence of Princess Yaovabha Bongsanid (1884-1934), the daughter of King Rama V of Siam. It later served as a residence of two Australian ambassadors in the 1970s.

The architecture is from the 1920s, designed by illustrious Swiss-French architect Charles Beguelin, who is also known for designing Thailand’s Supreme Court and the King Rama VII Museum among others.

Located in the Embassy Row, Ruam Rudee Palace is one of the most prestigious luxury houses in Bangkok. The stately interiors, huge verandah, double vaulted terrace, high ceilings, tropical garden and pond define the royal elegance of this property. There are four bedrooms and four ensuite bathrooms. Up to four cars can be parked inside the gated parking area.

Home in Forbes Park Makati, Philippines





The palatial residence situated in Forbes Park Makati, an area in Metro Manila, has a garage where you can park 10 cars. Divided into three levels, the mansion has five bedrooms and five en-suite bathrooms. The Master bedroom has its own walk-in closet. There is a conference room fit for 12 people for your important meetings. There are separate rooms for the driver and maid, with their own bathrooms. Besides a utility area, there is a landscaped garden and a beautifully designed swimming pool.

Umm Al Sheif Umm Al Sheif Villas, UAE





There is no way you won’t fall in love with this majestic property in Dubai the moment you see it. If the façade of the stately villa, which is as grand as a royal palace, astounds you, wait till you step inside. Every room looks like an exquisitely carved architectural masterpiece. There is exotic decorative planting and ornate finishing to every corner. Windows have large arches and the decorative columns have a European feel. Ornately decorated shining marble floors compliment the wide illustrated ceilings. There is an indoor theatre with plush seating for entertainment. The villa has six bedrooms and nine baths.

You also get a running track, spacious gym, swimming pool, air-conditioned Majlis with refreshment bar, open galleries, and a timber gazebo. From the balconies, you get an uninterrupted view of the iconic Burj Al Arab. The total area of the property is 78,100 square feet of which 38,869 square feet is dedicated as built-up area.

Black’s Link, Hong Kong





Located in The Peak, one of Hong Kong’s priciest locations, the mansion gives its residents an outstanding view of the Victoria Harbour across the city and the nearby mountain. Designed for ultra-luxury, the house has open outdoor spaces including a garden, terrace and rooftop. Away from the chaos of the busy city, residents of this mansion will find themselves in the lap of nature.

Yet all the necessary facilities are close by. There are elite international schools within range and the famous Central Business District is just a 15-minute drive away. The house has six bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

