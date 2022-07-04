Made in Malaysia: GAIAS Home offers premium and plush bed linen for all

Quality bed linens can be a great pleasure (and relief) to return home to. GAIAS Home knows all about that and brings that luxurious experience to customers from a local source.
If there is anything humans have in common, it is this: we spend at least a third of our lives either sleeping or trying to fall asleep. Sometimes, we spend our waking hours in bed either catching up on the latest episode of our favourite shows or just scrolling on the phone.
While we may not necessarily be conscious of how the bedroom feels like during sleep, the environment plays a role in the quality of sleep we’re clocking in — and this includes your bed sheets. To deliver the best sleeping experience to its customers, GAIAS Home only uses the best of the best materials: long-staple cotton and Tencel (cellulose fibres from sustainable Eucalyptus trees).
If you’re one to find immediate comfort and sanctuary whenever you lounge on a freshly-made hotel bed, then GAIAS Home bedding sets are the ones for you. The Bed Linen Signature Soft Cotton Sheets feature buttery smooth sateen woven material that instantly turns your bedroom into a 5-star bed. However, if you’re feeling extravagant, check out the extra silky Hypersoft Tencel Sheets, a delightfully soft and breathable material that will keep you cool and cosy all night long.
Ideally, bed sheets are to be changed weekly. Especially in Malaysia, it’s best to practice this routine due to the hot and humid weather. On top of that, dead skin cells shed through the night can also produce buildup in the weaves, reducing the breathability of the beddings. These and many more factors can reduce the quality of your shuteye, and later affect you during your waking hours.
In order to adhere to this routine (without downgrading your sheets, of course) GAIAS Home bed sheets are sold at attainable prices, so you can have a spare or two at home, ready to be fitted for your next siesta. With a rainbow of colours to choose from, there will be a hue or two that will catch the eye.
If this all sounds too good to be true, the brand offers a 100-day guarantee so customers can return the beddings if they’re unhappy with them. The returned goods will be given to a new home, such as old folks’ homes and orphanages. During the Klang flood last year, GAIAS Home pitched in and donated their quality sheets to the families in need.
Three years into the bedding business, the brand maintains its 100-day trial offer, allowing customers to experience these superior bed sheets without the commitment. For Jia Wei, nothing beats a good rest, and after the stressful couple of years that we have all had, some quality sleep can make all the difference.
Founder of GAIAS Home, Lee Jia Wei, speaks to PrestigeOnline Malaysia on how the brand came to be and why he believes that quality sleep should be accessible to all.
When we saw the price of a premium bed sheet in the department store and shopping mall were all above RM1,000 to RM2,000, we wondered if we could make it more affordable. We believe that everyone deserves to have a night of better sleep and comfortable bedsheets. Hence, we try to make our bedsheets affordable for everyone. We have saved costs on every aspect, we have our own tailor-handcrafted, selling online, with using simple packaging. We put effort and major costs into investing in high-quality fabrics. This is because 95% of the comfortability of using bed sheets comes from the premium texture of fabrics.
I was in the curtain industry for four years, and in eCommerce for another four years. I have gained a lot of knowledge on tailoring and fabric. Having eCommerce experience has made us more agile in building websites and digital advertising.
In the early stage of GAIAS Home, people still did not recognise the brand as it was too young, and did not have confidence in our products. So we offer a 100-day free trial policy that is still effective today so that people can try our products and know the quality of our products. Whenever we receive feedback from customers saying that they have finally found such a comfortable bed sheet at a cheaper price, we are really proud of it. It lets us know that we are definitely heading in the right direction.
People are always asking if a high thread count sheet is a good bedsheet? Yes, it’s correct! Thread count is often used as the barometer to identify bed sheets’ smoothness and durability. However, this measurement refers to the number of threads woven into a square inch of fabric — which isn’t always reliable. High thread count can only be a reference, but the type of cotton can be more crucial.
Normally, anything above the 200 thread count can be considered a good bedsheet. However, according to our research, a 300 thread count is the best for comfort. You won’t be able to feel the difference going beyond that, but the price will start shooting up.
Around 0.3% – 1% of the customers will return the sheets within 100 days. The returned sheets are usually donated to people who need them, such as old folks’ homes and orphanages. We even donated to people affected by the flood in Klang recently, too. In fact, anyone who might be in need of bedsheets can come to us, and we will try our best to help them.
We obtain many samples from a supplier. After that, we inspect and test the materials from the different aspects — comfort, durability, colour, and price. We will find out what combination of materials can make good sheets that last long and can withstand the wash of the detergent. Ultimately for us, the price must be reasonable. Our job is to find out the equilibrium combination of these three factors so that we can come out with a good product for the people.
Our team members are always sampling and testing bed sheets, and all that input is shared with our R&D department.
Yes, definitely! We are always developing more new products to go along with the bedsheets. There will be a new product launch in the Q4 of 2022, so stay tuned!
All images credit: GAIAS Home
Made in Malaysia is a series by Prestige Malaysia that showcases homegrown talents across various sectors. Through interviews, we strive to highlight the work put in by these individuals while supporting their craft.