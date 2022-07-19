5 new luxury condo developments in Kuala Lumpur to invest in 2022

There’s no shortage when it comes to opulent luxury condo developments in KL, new or old.

For those who can afford to invest in luxurious properties, there are plenty of existing and upcoming ones that lure buyers in with their top-of-the-range fittings, spacious layouts, stunning interior design, fabulous facilities, state-of-the-art security, and more.

Condos also make a great investment as Malaysians are increasingly choosing to buy condo units due to security and more bang for their buck compared to houses. The convenience of popping downstairs to the gym, swimming pool, or garden is also irresistible for many homeowners. With the convenience of walkability and access to nearby shopping malls and public transport systems, living in KL is a big draw for several urban dwellers.

Additionally, there is good resale value of condos, making them an excellent investment. So if you’re planning to purchase a condo for your own home or for investment, it’s good to stay in the know of the most high-value and luxurious developments in KL.

Here are 5 new and upcoming luxurious condo developments in KL to check out:

Aria Residence KLCC

Situated smack in the heart of the city centre and within the Diplomatic Enclave, Aria Residence by Hap Seng Land was completed in 2019. With high service standards, exclusive concierge services, and vast leisure spaces , it’s a great choice for an investment due to its amenities and location. The freehold development offers unit sizes ranging from 630 sq. ft. to 1,502 sq. ft.

Prices range from RM880,000 to RM 1,900,000. Find out more here.

Setia Sky Seputeh

For those looking for more space, the upcoming Setia Sky Seputeh by S P Setia is a great choice. The development near Mid Valley City features 6 spacious layouts (2.3k sq ft to 3k sq ft), built on 4.4 acres of freehold land. The facilities are lavish, from a beach podium at Level 7 to a Sky Rooftop Podium at Level 36 that includes pools, spas, lounges, gardens, music and games rooms, fitness centre, and more. The project completion date is set for 2023.

Prices range from RM 2,100,000 to RM 2,932,500. Find out more here.

Pavilion Ceylon Hill

Just completed last year, this freehold luxury development consists of a single 51-storey residential tower with with 629 units. The unit sizes range from 540 sq ft- 1,374 sq ft with various layouts, from one-bedroom units to Dual Key units. The opulent condo development includes facilities such as open jacuzzi, infinity sky pool, gardens, and more, and is situated right next to KL Eco City Park.

Prices range from RM 900,000 to RM 1,955,700. Find out more here.

CORE Residence at TRX

Located at the new TRX, CORE Residence offers a variety of layouts and unit sizes ranging from 624 to 1022 sq ft. The location in Malaysia’s newest financial district offers tenants and owners with the chance to live in an emerging neighbourhood in the heart of KL. Facilities include Smart Security System, forest trail, gardens, lounges, pools, and more. The expectation completion year is 2022.

Prices range from RM 1,130,000 to RM 2,100,000. Find out more here.

Stonor 3

Completed in 2019, Stonor 3 is a new condominium development project conveniently located at Persiaran Stonor, Kuala Lumpur KLCC. The freehold property is comprised of 400 luxury suites in a single tower of 41-storey high. The built-up area of the suites range between 649 sq. ft. and 1,232.sq. ft (one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom). The extravagant facilities include three dedicated levels of lush landscaped gardens.

Prices range from RM 1,100,000 to RM 2,773,750. Find out more here.

Main and featured image credit: Photo by Yulia