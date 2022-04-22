Earth Day 2022: Eco-friendly brands in Malaysia to check out

On Earth Day 2022, we highlight eco-friendly brands in Malaysia that are paving the way for a more sustainable future for the next generation.

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is ‘Invest in our Planet.’ To inspire global citizens for a more hopeful tomorrow, the Earth Day official website says, “Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods… together, we must Invest In Our Planet. Because a green future is a prosperous future.”

This is why every initiative – big or small – makes it different in how we live sustainably and how we take care of our planet. Companies and brands play a huge role in creating sustainable and ethical products that are made without causing further damage to the environment. As a consumer, you too can play your part by choosing to shop from brands that promote slow and ethical fashion, sustainable living, and environment-friendly initiatives such as biodegradable packaging.

Read on as we cast a spotlight on Malaysian brands that are inspiring others through their eco-friendly products and initiatives on Earth Day 2022.

Here are 5 eco-friendly brands in Malaysia to know about:

The Hive

The Hive is a zero-waste store in Kuala Lumpur selling organic food, skincare, feminine care, and other lifestyle products in bulk. Committed to reducing and eliminating waste, there is no plastic of wasteful packaging for the products they sell. They also source all their food products such as rice, nuts, and tea, as well as lifestyle goods like naturally-made soaps and metal straws, from local farms and ethical businesses. They also promote zero-waste and sustainable living actively on social media and in their initiatives.

MUNI

MUNI is an ethical fashion brand founded by Munir Osman, who was inspired after a short business trip to Bali to live and wear sustainably. As he saw how locals and communities across the world creatively adapt and embrace life on the tropical island in their own unique way, making use of natural resources, he felt compelled to do the same. He made frequent trips to Bali and other parts of Java to eventually build a truly sustainable brand that also holds an appreciation for handcrafted processes and honouring the people involved; the artisans, dyers and weavers. The minimalist items sold here include bags, t-shirts, shirts, and more.

Palmy

Palmy is a lifestyle brand based in Johor Bahru that stemmed from the founder’s passion to save the environment. The brand specialises in beautifully handcrafted paper and textile goods made from agricultural waste such as pineapple leaves, banana stems and bamboo shoots. From raw materials to our craft’s finishing touches, everything is sourced by locals – made in Malaysia by Malaysians.

Raecare

As using cleaning products in our homes with harsh chemicals is terrible for our planet, Raecare offers safer household products for your family and the environment. Products under this brand are over 97% plant-based, non-toxic, and biodegradable. Choose from a wide range of kitchen, bathroom and household cleaners from this Malaysian brand.

BoomGrow

BoomGrow‘s greens such as kale and lettuce are nurtured indoors in a highly-controlled indoor environment, using the best-in-class hydroponic system with filtered water. The team behind the company spent several years creating and fine-tuning their technology to find a way to grow greens with just the right balance of flavour, freshness and nutrition. The result was ‘precision farming’, a data-driven environment to deliver consistent yield and quality 365 days a year. Today, the team includes R&D specialists, agronomists, IoT designers, and tech engineers to help create a kinder, more sustainable approach to growing food that’s better for the planet and for consumers.

