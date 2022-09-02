Malaysia Day 2022: 5 movies starring local talents to add to your watch list

As indicated by the Stone Turtle’s win at the 75th Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland, the Malaysian entertainment scene is one that can go toe to toe with international titles. As Malaysia Day 2022 approaches, channel your Malaysian pride by tuning in to these five movies showcasing an impressive host of local talents.

From horror pictures to heart-warming features, we have rounded up five choice local films to watch on Netflix to show your love for homegrown on-screen personalities, as well as the behind the scene crews that make these flicks household names.

5 local films to watch to celebrate Malaysia Day 2022:

Pulang

Primeworks Studios CEO Ahmad Izham Omar’s dad searched for and found his own seafaring father in 1966, inspiring this heartfelt romantic film that stars Puteri Aishah, Alvin Wong, and Remy Ishak. In this fictionalised take, a grandmother shares the story of her husband, a sailor who left 61 years ago to seek his fortune — ultimately asking her grandson to find out what happened to him.

Duration: 1 hour 58 minutes

Maturity rating: 13+

Prebet Sapu, (or Hail, Driver!)

For those that drink up gritty and dark films, this is the one to catch. Starring Amerul Affendi, Bront Palarae, and Lim Mei Fen, the film is a tale of a taxi driver down on his luck. As he struggles to make a living at the illegal taxi service company, he forms an unexpected bond with a young woman.

Duration: 1 hour 22 minutes

Maturity rating: 13+

Kill-Fist

Love martial arts? Check out Kill-Fist, a dark action film starring Sunny Pang, Koe Yeet, and Mike Chuah. Directed by James Lee, the film depicts the tale of a man on the brink of losing custody of his daughter. Desperate, he signs up for a deadly game that forces him to confront his violent past.

Duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

Maturity rating: 18+

Ceroboh (The Screaming Sky)

Featuring Mia Sara Shauki, Grace Ng, Syazani Zikry, and Nia Atasha, the thriller/horror film details the story of six survivors enduring life in a post-apocalyptic world. As they make every effort to stay alive, the six of them have to overcome the discontent that is brewing amongst themselves.

Duration: 1 hour 26 minutes

Maturity rating: 16+

The Assistant

Last, but not least, this Malaysia Day, check out The Assistant. The high-octane adventure film takes you on a journey with an innocent ex-convict that is seeking revenge. Not only was he wrongly convicted, but he also lost his family during his incarceration, doubling in pain. The twist? He’s coupled with an unhinged assistant.

Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes

Maturity rating: 18+

All images credit: IMDb