Bombardier unveils Global 8000, the world’s fastest business jet

Jetting off to handle your businesses is about to be a breeze, thanks to Bombardier’s latest aircraft.

Canadian business jet manufacturer Bombardier introduced the Global 8000 aircraft on 23 May. In a statement, the Montreal-based company said that the Global 8000, which is expected to enter service in 2025, will be “the world’s fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet.”

“The Global 8000 aircraft leverages the outstanding attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft, providing our customers with a flagship aircraft of a new era,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Here are all the details about Bombardier’s Global 8000

Fastest in civil aviation since the Concorde

Bombardier said that Global 8000 will have a long range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94. The company said that the speed of the aircraft makes it the “fastest business jet in the world and the fastest in civil aviation since the Concorde.”

Bombardier added that the aircraft became “the first Transport Category airplane to fly supersonic with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)” during a May 2021 demonstration flight.

The aircraft will have Smooth Flĕx Wing and be powered by General Electric’s Passport engines. The cockpit will have the Bombardier Vision flight deck with its next-generation fly-by-wire technology.

Interiors and amenities

As for interiors, the aircraft will have four personalised suites designed to maximise space. The Principal Suite will come with a full-size bed, and there will be a stand-up shower in the En-suite.

Bombardier said that its Pũr Air and advanced HEPA filter technology will ensure that the air in the cabin is clean, as well as help in the fastest fresh air replacement.

The aircraft’s Soleil circadian lighting system helps passengers fight jet lag and increase comfort. It will have Bombardier’s l’Opéra directional audio sound system and a 4K monitor for on-board entertainment, along with a host of other features.

The brand said that the current operators of the Global 7500 will be able to retrofit the performance enhancements available on Global 8000 once the latter is launched.

(Main and Featured images: Bombardier)