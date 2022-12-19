Cycle & Carriage excels from every angle in ensuring your journey as a vehicle owner runs the smoothest course

Since its inception in 1899, Cycle & Carriage has been on a mission to create exceptional journeys for all through people-centric experiences that exceed expectations.

From encouraging customer interactions to developing luxurious showroom experiences, Cycle & Carriage continues to support customers through every step of their journey with first-class technical expertise, assurance, and care.

In November, friends of Prestige slowed down to take in a relaxing experience at Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie, nestled in Shah Alam. In 2020, the Autohaus claimed the coveted Dealer of the Year award in the Prestigious Mercedes-Bens Malaysia Annual Dealer Awards. Amid the pandemic, the achievement honoured their unwavering commitment to delivering the Best Customer Experience.

With 11 Mercedes-Benz Autohauses throughout Peninsular Malaysia, the award is a true testament to Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie’s operational excellence. Ms. Cherrie Chin, Ms. Lee Jie Ling, Ms. Michelle Yam, and Ms. Olivia Lau took an exclusive tour of the branch, guided by Mr. Yeap Cheng Wooi, Dealer Principal of Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie.

Launched in September 2013, the lengthy showroom adopts a welcoming open-concept floor plan. With floor-to-ceiling windows that line the façade from end-to-end, the space floods with daylight, creating a serene ambience amid the modern and minimalist décor. The building adapts split-level elevations to the utmost efficiency, with vehicles displayed at ground level seeing the most natural light. The spacious showroom comfortably homes up to ten vehicles on display, encouraging the thoughtful discovery of Mercedes-Benz cars.

At the entrance, a Star Assistant is always ready to greet and help customers in the Welcome Area. Meanwhile, the Star Lounge offers customers a peaceful waiting area with complimentary refreshments. The workshop accommodates general servicing, repairs, tyre & wheel services, body & paint services, and car detailing. With 19 service and repair bays, ten body and paint bays with a single spray booth, Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie are well-equipped to meet customer needs.

“We enjoyed seeing the EQS 450+ by Mercedes-EQ up close,” said Ms. Lee Jie Ling of Cinnamon Group as her companions concurred. The quartet of close friends – all of whom share a mutual love of golf – were impressed by the spacious booth of the fully electric luxury sedan. “It can accommodate at least two golf bags, perhaps three if you are strategic enough,” she added.

After the tour, the foursome enjoyed a chauffeured experience in a Mercedes-Benz C 200 Avantgarde Line and Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line to Saujana Golf and Country Club, 10 minutes away. Designed by American golf architect Ronald Fream, the exquisite location boasts two 18-hold world-class golf courses geared toward championship play alongside a driving range.

“Golf is a mental sport – you need to breathe, focus, and take your time with it, or you won’t have a good game,” Ms. Michelle Yam mentioned, looking forward to a day on the green. Golfing companions since 2017, the party of four were excited to experience a guided golf session at the driving range with a professional coach, Mr. Arumugam Vengadasalam. With 27 years of experience as a playing professional and a Malaysian PGA Full Member with coaching certifications from the San Diego Golf Academy and Saujana Golf Academy, Coach Aru’s understanding of golf mechanics makes him an exceptional teacher.

“He is very thorough in his guidance and very helpful,” Ms. Cherrie Chin of Les Jardin Jewellery House mentioned as her companions agreed. Coach Aru employs technological aids, using a tablet to record each golfer with an analyser to show swing arcs. The visual assists in better communication of how each golfer can improve their technique for a more seamless lesson. His expertise and professionalism in guiding each player mirror that of the Sales Advisors and Service Consultants at Cycle & Carriage. Together, they draw from a rich well of experience to offer customers the best solutions for their unique needs, occasionally making the most of digital tools in discussions.

After a thorough two-hour session of working on their range swing, the “Team Unicorn” quartet faced off against each other in a casual putting match against the idyllic backdrop of the country club at sunset. “Sometimes you need a little encouragement to try something new,” Ms. Olivia Lau said, always ready to play cheerleader to others. After a quick break to refresh, the group adjourned to Charcoal at The Saujana Hotel, where an indulgent 4-course dinner closed the evening on a satisfying note.

Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie’s proximity to Saujana Golf and Country Club and the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club makes it a convenient Autohaus to entrust your vehicles to expert care as you spare a moment to recharge your mind with a game of golf and rediscover the inspiration to be exceptional in your own journey.

Cycle & Carriage Glenmarie

Lot 17, Level 1, Persiaran Kerjaya,

Seksyen U1, Glenmarie,

40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Cycle & Carriage Customer Care Number: 1800-22-8000

Discover more about Cycle & Carriage on Facebook, Instagram or at cyclecarriage.com.my