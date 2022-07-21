Cycle & Carriage sets the gold standard for a refined customer experience

When creating exceptional customer experiences, Cycle & Carriage makes it an art form.

Since 1899, Cycle & Carriage has grown into one of the region’s largest automotive retailers as well as a partner of Mercedes-Benz for over 60 years. With 11 Mercedes-Benz Autohauses throughout Peninsula Malaysia from Alor Star to Johor Bahru, Cycle & Carriage stands unwavering in its commitment in delivering Exceptional Journeys through achieving excellence and efficiency in its products and services.

This July, Cycle & Carriage invited treasured friends of Prestige Malaysia on an exceptional experience at Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara to discover the luxurious opportunities awaiting customers at and around their Mutiara Damansara Autohaus. Annice Lyn, Fern Chua, Kevin Wu, and Tiffany Ding enjoyed an exclusive tour to uncover what sets the progressive outlet apart.

Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara is the first Mercedes-Benz dealership in Malaysia to incorporate the Mercedes-Benz Retail Presence according to Mercedes-Benz’s vision for a global modern retail presentation. Through sophisticated spatial design, innovative advisory processes and impressive digitalisation in service, customers can expect the Best Customer Experience in an airy boutique-style showroom.⁠

“Every customer is highly valued and equally welcomed to the same exceptional experience,” shares Teoh Boon Seong, Service Manager at Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara. The spacious showroom adopts an open-concept floor plan, with ample room to showcase featured vehicles. Two private delivery bays dubbed the Black Box allow customers to collect their cars in an exclusive and personalised experience.

The showroom offers comfortable lounge seating areas for customers to engage and connect with Sales Executives. There are also standing workstations, a quiet meeting room and even the Star Lounge, an all-day café area with an array of refreshments. The space is also attached to a fast-paced workshop with 16 bays to handle servicing and repairs.

“The experience is meant to be exclusive for every customer no matter if they come to purchase or service a car. A Sales Executive is specially appointed to attend to them in a relaxed setting,” mentions Mr. Arif Azmi, Product Expert at Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara.

“From an architectural perspective, I like the monochromatic colour theme. Even though it is a dark scheme, the showroom allows ample light and balances the modern vibe. The natural light also helps highlight the fine details of the featured cars,” Annice Lyn observes on her first visit to the showroom. Charmed by the welcoming double-volume space, the young documentary sports photographer appreciates having the room to immerse in the world of Mercedes-Benz. “It doesn’t feel like a hard-sell environment, but more like a luxury consumer experience,” she says.

Fern Chua, the founder of FERN Batik, concurs with Annice, impressed by the attentive service of the knowledgeable Sales Executives, ever ready to serve as guides. The creative friends were delighted to get up close and personal with the Mercedes-Benz S 580 e as they travelled to the Sofitel SPA at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara. The S-Class model was launched in Malaysia in late 2021, with luxurious features that make for an extravagant riding experience. From multi-contour nappa leather seats and an ottoman with a calf massage function to two 11-inch touchscreens for rear passengers, Annice and Fern were dazzled by the futuristic touches.

“It was a smooth ride, and we felt like ladies of luxury. Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara and Sofitel have a strategic location in the middle of the city. Being on the move often, it’s quite nice to see that it would be possible to take a pause,” Annice mentions. She agrees on how easy it would be to enjoy a taste of pampering and high tea while getting a vehicle serviced at the nearby dealership.

“I am a big fan of spas, so this was a wonderful experience,” Fern agrees. She was especially pleased to discover the range of Sofitel SPA’s exclusive offerings, including the indulgent Turkish Bath. “I especially enjoyed the bubble-bath treatment where they slather a rose-scented pillow of bubbles on you. You don’t get it in the typical Turkish Bath experience,” the talented designer adds, feeling deeply rejuvenated and thoroughly relaxed.

Kevin Wu, the founding partner of Kevin Wu & Associates, enjoyed a different experience of Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara, accompanied by his fiancée and business partner, Tiffany Ding. “We enjoyed the exceptional service from the moment we arrived at the property. The staff have so much product knowledge about all the cars. They were enthusiastic to answer all my questions in such a beautiful space. It is probably one of the best experiences I’ve had with automobiles in a long time,” Kevin shares.

As an existing Mercedes-Benz owner, Kevin admits that his journey with Cycle & Carriage enhanced his view of the Mercedes-Benz experience. Kevin and Tiffany were pleased to enjoy a ride in the spacious Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 that took them to Aposto, KL, for modern Italian dining. Just one of many fine dining locations close to the dealership, the pair enjoyed the four-course experience. “Not only are the dishes well thought out, but the wine pairing too. It won’t be the last time I’m here,” Kevin says, thoroughly impressed by Chef Chu Wei Sin.

With exceptional service, world-class settings and proximity to several luxury opportunities, Cycle & Carriage will continue leading the charge in raising the expectations of the affluent Malaysian consumer base.