Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2022: Tickets will go on sale on 13 April

Excited for the Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2022? The coveted tickets for this year’s Formula 1 three-day grandstand, slated to take place in Singapore from 30 September – 2 October 2022, will be going on sale at 10am from 13 April onwards, as announced by race organiser Singapore Grand Prix (GP).

About the 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix and ticket prices

After a two-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the F1 Grand Prix 2022 is set to hit Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit again. The price of the tickets for the three-day grandstand will range between S$298 and S$1,288. Combination packages will also be on sale at a price starting at S$ 698 and going up to S$1,088.

To make the grand event accessible to the specially abled, single-day tickets priced at S$38, S$88 and S$128 will be available to purchase for people in wheelchairs, as well as their companions.

The 5.063-km-long track will host the likes of Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi, all of whom will race in Singapore for the first time.

This year’s performers at Singapore GP

The 17th edition of the Formula 1 championship will host an impressive lineup of pop stars and international entertainers in 2022, which will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

Past performers include Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Queen and Adam Lambert, Linkin Park, Jay Chou, and The Killers.

About the F1 contract

In early 2022, the race organiser locked in Singapore as the official Formula 1 Grand Prix host for another seven years while renewing the contract. This is the fourth time the contract has been renewed. The seven-year extension is the longest duration granted for renewal to date, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore GP reported.

“The renewal will help sustain Singapore’s reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle,” Transport Minister S Iswaran said in a statement. The race organiser is also collaborating with the government to ensure that the event takes place with no hiccups and follows the prescribed safety management measures.

About the last round of Singapore Grand Prix 2019

The previous round of the Singapore GP, which took place in September 2019, featured Ferrari’s German race car driver, Sebastian Vettel. He won the chase to the chequered flag before teammate Charles Leclerc that year.

The 2019 event had 268,000 spectators in attendance over three days.

Ahead of the 2022 Singapore GP, recent Australian Grand Prix winner, Charles Leclerc, who drove for Ferrari, is seen leading the drivers’ standings on 71 points. He is followed by Mercedes’ George Russell, who is on 37 points.

With 28 points, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is in the fifth position, while reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull has claimed the sixth spot with 25 points.

For more information, head to the official website of the Singapore GP. To purchase tickets, call the ticketing hotline +65 6229 7777 or contact authorised ticketing partners.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Singapore Grand Prix)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore