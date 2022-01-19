You won’t need a pilot’s licence to fly this Jetson aerial car

A dream of many millennials is about to come true with the newly launched Jetson flying car.

You read that right. Just like in the famous cartoon, The Jetsons, you might soon be able to fly your way to work or step out to run errands in your personal electric aerial vehicle, all thanks to the Swedish startup — Jetson.

Here’s what we know about the Jetson flying car till now

About the aerial vehicle

The compact aerial vehicle can currently only carry the pilot. The car has eight electric motors that result in 102 horsepower and it can go up to a speed of 102 kms per hour. The best part — you don’t need a pilot’s license to fly one of these.

Peter Ternström, the founder of Jetson, in an interview with CNET mentioned that according to the rules of the Federal Aviation Administration, “no pilot’s license is required to fly the Jetson, because it weighs less than 250 pounds (113 kg) and has a top speed of less than 55 nautical miles (55 kms) per hour.”

There are also safety precautions in place including the ability to continue flying after losing one motor, a parachute along with emergency controls.

According to the website, the founders of the company Peter Ternström and Tomasz Patan came together in 2017 and came up with the first prototype of the flying car in 2018. Since then, they have been working on a consumer-friendly version which they were able to achieve recently. On 21 October 2021, Jetson One was made commercially available.

Price and more

Till now, the company has sold 100 units and has an order of 3000 more. To own one of these, a deposit of USD 22,000 (INR 16,36,393) is to be made and after that, a final payment of USD 70,000 (INR 52,06,705) should be done to complete the purchase.

The website also mentions, “The Jetson ONE is delivered to you in a partially assembled state, where you complete the build. No special tools are needed. If you receive your Jetson at lunch, you will be flying before dinner. The entire 2022 production is sold out, but we are accepting orders for 2023 delivery.”

