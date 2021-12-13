Lexus UX: A luxury compact crossover built for urban explorers

Explore your urban setting in style with the Lexus UX, a luxury compact SUV whose design emphasises on functionality without eschewing aesthetics and comfort.

Presented in a highly-appealing and sporty compact form, it pairs strength with refinement, ensuring that its driver and passengers are cocooned safely within its luxurious interior.

Three versions of the UX are available in Malaysia, namely the UX Urban, UX Luxury and UX F SPORT – each one featuring a number of high-level features and functions.

As mentioned, neither safety nor comfort takes the backseat in this innovative vehicle. Rest assured you and your loved ones will enjoy cruising the city while comfortably nestled in your seats.

The UX comes with dual-zone climate control with rear air conditioning duct that offers better rear passenger comfort. Available in the UX Luxury, seat ventilation and heater keep both driver and front passenger comfortable during long drives. Additionally, UX Luxury is equipped with Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), greatly aiding the driver when parking or driving on narrow streets.

Features like Smart Access and Kick Sensor, available in the UX Luxury and UX F SPORT, allow hands-free unlocking – convenient especially when shopping or running errands as it eliminates the hassle of taking out the key fob.

Being technologically advanced as it is, the multimedia aspect of the SUV is not neglected. The UX Luxury and UX F SPORT versions both come with a 10.3-inch display with split screen, which is wider and conveniently placed within the driver’s field of vision.

The full colour Heads-Up Display (HUD) feature in the UX F SPORT further enhances visibility, as it projects critical information such as driving data and navigation on the windshield, allowing the driver to continue focusing on the road while quickly checking the vehicle’s performance at a glance. This not only increases situational awareness but also reduces fatigue.

Providing further assistance to its driver are features that generate an enhanced driving experience. Active Cornering Assist (ACA) in all UX model grades gives the driver confidence when driving around a corner. The low centre of gravity of the Global Architecture-Compact (GA-C) platform induces less body roll, while in the UX F SPORT, front performance rod and rear performance damper additionally increase chassis rigidity.

With a better output of 169HP and a 10-speed Direct shift CVT, the UX promises excellent fuel efficiency and smooth acceleration, greatly suited for urban driving.

Equipped with Lexus Safety System+, this comprehensive suite of active safety equipment comprises Pre-Collision System (PCS), which helps detect a vehicle or pedestrian in the vehicle’s path; Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with Stop & Go Function, which aids driving in traffic jams and highway cruising; Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), which monitors lane markings and provides added steering to ensure you stay centred in your lane; and Adaptive High Beam System (AHS), which helps improve visibility by intelligently enabling and disabling individual LEDs within each headlamp.

President of Lexus Malaysia, Mr. Ravindran K., says of the luxury compact SUV: “The Lexus UX embodies everything that a driver would desire with ample technology, aesthetics, craftsmanship and luxury packaged in a vehicle that they would truly enjoy driving.”

The Lexus UX retail price starts at RM236,443.50. For further details, visit https://www.lexus.com.my/en.html

