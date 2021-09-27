Luxury at its finest: The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé

II / VI

A highlight of the muscular rear section is the total overhaul of the inner workings of the two-piece taillights. The E 300 AMG Line Coupé is also outfitted with MULTIBEAM LED that offers brighter illumination in dark driving conditions. Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus controls the LED, switching between low, partial main beam and main bean automatically.



The Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line Coupé is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates an output of 190kW (258 hp), 370 Nm of torque, capable of an acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds. The enhancement of Dynamic Select, 9G-Tronic transmission and Agility Control suspension offers an optimum ride comfort and driving stability.