Luxury at its finest: The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé

The new E-Class Coupé merges luxurious comfort with dynamic athleticism. The latest addition to Mercedes-Benz dream cars, the coupé blends powerful contours with timeless modernity in an iconic way, defining the sporty AMG line.
The E 300 AMG Line Coupé is the true embodiment of ultra-modern style with redefined sportiness. Perfect proportions and pure form are enhanced by the classic-A diamond-block grille and muscular lower bodywork.
The only pillarless coupé in its class, this coupé exhibits a surface-accentuated design with reduced lines. The four frameless, retractable side windows and the absence of a visible B-pillar underlines its dynamic appearance.
Equipped with a long bonnet, flowing roof line and a streamlined rear end: the E-Class Coupé has all the characteristics of a classic Gran Turismo. Not only is it aesthetically appealing but handles like a high-performance machine.
Drivers may configure innovative personalisation options, including intelligent voice assistant, traffic sign recognition and more with MBUX. The technology equipped reflects true dedication to progress.
Unrivalled in its segment, the coupé boasts features including a panoramic sunroof, an infotainment system with MBUX multimedia system, two 12.3-inch display screens and a Burmester surround sound system with 23 speakers.
The Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line Coupé is fitted with an entirely new, intelligent steering wheel. The control surfaces sport a high-gloss black finish, while the trim elements and surrounds have a silver shadow finish.
Equipped with multicontour seats, the E-Class Coupé promises personalized comfort. Various setting options enable the elegant seats to be adjusted to conform to the shape of your back.
Exclusive wellbeing options include massage functions and inflatable side bolsters offer ergonomic lateral support. With the VIP function on the top-class sound system, the audio can even be individually configured for specific seats.
Exceptionally high-quality materials combine with masterful craftmanship to give the essential lines of the interior clear definition. The upper section of the dashboard appears to hover, resting on trim elements that flow into the doors.
The latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems gives cooperative support to drivers. This results in a high level of active safety: the coupé can react quickly and intelligently if the driver is unable to do so.
Paint colours available for the E 300 AMG Line Coupé are Polar White, Obsidian Black, Rubellite Red, Graphite Grey, Mojave Silver, Brilliant Blue, High-tech Silver, Emerald Green and Selenite Grey.
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé embodies affluence and performance – it is a car made to stir emotions and excite the soul. Characterised by luxury appeal unique to the Mercedes-Benz brand and a series of revolutionary enhancements, the E 300 AMG Line Coupé delivers an exhilarating driving experience with a sportier edge. This new dream car by Mercedes-Benz promises to be a top choice for motoring enthusiasts as it exceeds expectations on every level.
A highlight of the muscular rear section is the total overhaul of the inner workings of the two-piece taillights. The E 300 AMG Line Coupé is also outfitted with MULTIBEAM LED that offers brighter illumination in dark driving conditions. Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus controls the LED, switching between low, partial main beam and main bean automatically.
The Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line Coupé is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates an output of 190kW (258 hp), 370 Nm of torque, capable of an acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds. The enhancement of Dynamic Select, 9G-Tronic transmission and Agility Control suspension offers an optimum ride comfort and driving stability.
The Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line Coupé is equipped with the latest generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Multimedia System (NTG 6). Fully digital and intuitively controlled instrument panels with high-resolution multimedia displays offer superior accessibility. Brilliant graphics combine with easily legible forms for convenient navigation through innovative systems. Of the dual 12.3-inch displays, one is a touch screen media display.
Another luxurious feature is the Burmester surround sound system with 23 high-performance speakers that help achieve a three-dimensional audio experience while reproducing every note. Moreover, electrical adjustable front seats with memory function and four-way lumbar support will have you cruising in comfort to your favourite tracks.
The new Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line Coupé offers superior driving assistance systems, providing cooperative support to drivers. With a high level of active safety, the vehicle can react quickly and intelligently if the driver is unable to. In the latest update, the hands-off detection feature works on a capacitive basis, enhancing user-friendliness when driving in a semi-automated mode. Beyond the standard safety and assistance features, the E 300 AMG Line Coupé is also equipped with Driving Assistance package, which includes Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Pre-Safe Plus.
