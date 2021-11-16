Smart, spacious, and safe: Mercedes-Benz unveils new locally assembled A-Class Sedan and GLA models to delight Malaysians

No one knows cars like Mercedes-Benz does. The company first introduced the world to the modern automobile when Karl Benz patented his three-wheeled, petrol-fuelled creation in 1886.

Since then, the German luxury automotive marque has poured passion and engineering expertise into creating vehicles that set global standards in safety, performance, innovation, and comfort. Today, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia continues exceeding expectations by unveiling two locally-assembled compact car models: the A-Class sedan and GLA. Each model arrives on the scene with two appealing variants, catered perfectly to your needs.

“These two new additions to our local production line are a testament of our commitment to further expand our local foothold and increased investment in the local automotive sector. Both the A-Class and GLA are our successful and best-selling models, and we are excited to announce that they will now be locally assembled at Pekan, Pahang. We believe that this expansion will continue to strengthen our local offerings as we strive to provide our customers with the very best of premium and luxury German engineering,” notes Michael Jopp, VP of Sales and Marketing, Passenger cars at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

The new A-Class Sedan variants include the Mercedes-Benz A 200 Progressive Line and the Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line. The compact sedans flaunt a cutting-edge appearance, incorporating a sporty look on the classy three-box design without sacrificing the convenience of space. Moreover, the new cars also feature the revolutionary Mercedes-Benz User Experience, which is focused on a touch operation concept to prevent distracted driving.

The models give drivers a comfortable experience on the road with above-average shoulder, elbow, and headroom alongside easy access to the rear. Top of its segment with generous rear headroom (944mm), the boot also has a capacity of 420 litres and is designed for practical use. The boot opening has an impressive width of 950mm and a diagonal allowance of 462mm between the lock and lower edge of the rear window. This space allows for easy loading and unloading of bulky luggage items.

In terms of the engine portfolio of the A-Class Sedan, the models combine power with efficiency. The A 200 Progressive Line runs on a 1.33-litre engine, generating 163 horsepower. Meanwhile, the A 250 AMG Line equips a 2.0-litre engine with a significant performance of 224 horsepower.

The new A-Class Sedan comes in a selection of futuristic shades, including Polar White, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver and Denim Blue, featuring a carbon fibre-look trim for the A 200 Progressive Line, and a light linear-grain aluminium trim for the A 250 AMG Line. The design of the new A-Class Sedan emphasizes surfaces and seamless continuity while maintaining the proportions of a dynamic and compact sedan car with short front and rear overhangs.

The interior of the new A-Class Sedan retains a modern, avant-garde aesthetic. Mercedes-Benz has adopted a new approach, transforming the compact class from within to create a new sense of spaciousness. The unique interior is defined by the novel design of the dashboard. Designers have removed the cowl above the cockpit, allowing the wing-shaped main body of the dashboard to extend from one front door to the next without visual disruption.

Mercedez-Benz GLA

The GLA also presents two exciting new variants with the GLA 200 Progressive Line and the GLA 250 AMG Line. The GLA is the entry-level model to the successful luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV family. Both SUVs projects strength, featuring a hallmark off-road design with an upright front section, short overhangs at the front and rear. Suggested power domes in the bonnet, along with its wheels up to 19-inch in size and mounted flush with the outer edge of the body reinforce the self-assured appearance.

From every angle, the GLA exudes serene sportiness and modernity, with reduced lines, clear contours, and accentuated planes. The powerful shoulders of the bodywork and the coupé-like lines of the side windows define the quintessential GLA.

Two equipment lines are available. The GLA 200 is equipped in Progressive Line with 18-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels, while the GLA 250 takes AMG Line body styling and 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke-alloy wheels. The AMG Line enhances the attractive, sporty presence of the vehicle with lowered suspension for an intense driving experience.

The new GLA also offers a spacious interior, with more legroom in the rear and luggage compartments. Meanwhile, the seating position for both the driver and front passenger is more elevated and upright than in previous models, enhancing the typical SUV feel.

The height-adjustable load floors offer promising variability. When the rear seat backrests are folded down and the load floor is in the upper position, a nearly flat loading area extending to the front seats can be achieved. You will be well-equipped for your next adventure, with comfort and peace of mind.

For more information, kindly visit mercedes-benz.com.my