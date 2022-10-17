Take a peek inside BLACKPINK Jennie’s one-of-a-kind Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Porsche recently announced in a press release that it has built world-famous K-pop idol Jennie’s dream car, featuring a “Jennie Ruby Jane” customised logo created by the artist herself.

Based on the design of the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, the vehicle boasts her unique personal style and will officially see the light of day at ‘the Sonderwunsch Haus’ with the beginning of the Born Pink world tour of BLACKPINK in Seoul.

Jennie Ruby Jane or Jennie is a member of the South Korean all-girl group BLACKPINK, proving her global influence by joining hands with Porsche Korea as part of the Sonderwunsch programme to create the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie Ruby Jane — the car’s official name.

Everything we know about the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie

The most prominent features

Image credit: Porsche

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo has a metallic black exterior with exclusive Meissenblue rims. While the driver’s door bears electric lettering, the B-pillars have ‘paint to sample’ special blue-coloured cloud logos. One can find the model name on the back of the sports car.

Image credit: Porsche

The front door carries a highlighted “Jennie Ruby Jane” lettering and “NiNi” — the artist’s nickname — on the rear doors with current 911 generation (Type 992) Porsche typography. The wheel hub covers feature the singer’s name and “Sonderwunsch.”

Image credit: Porsche

The spectacular interior features a combination of black, crayon and Meissenblue. Lending an elegant touch to the car are the seats and the dashboard top in crayon, with subtle Meissenblue accents to other parts of the car, including door panel trim, the borders of the air vents, the cup holders and the top centre marking of the steering wheel rim. Clouds designed by Jennie grace the headrests and the indoor car cover.

Porsche and Jennie’s collaboration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche Korea (@porsche.korea)

Talking about the collaboration, Alexander Fabig, vice president of Individualisation and Classic at Porsche, said, “Jennie had very specific images of her dream Porsche. The collaboration was accordingly intense and inspiring.”

He added, “Working together with international customers on these special projects is particularly exciting and enriching. In this case, we were also faced with interesting challenges that motivated us as a team to be able to make even the most creative wishes come true.”

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie Ruby Jane (Image credit: Porsche)

Grant Larson, project manager for special projects who is responsible for Sonderwunsch work, said, “As an artist, Jennie is used to creative collaborations. She even brought a mood board to our meeting that visualised the initial ideas and reflected their reception.”

Meanwhile, Jennie said, “Being able to collaborate so intensively on my own very personal Porsche was an amazing experience.”

The “Electric” lettering on the driver’s door in Meissenblue from the “Paint to Sample” programme. Courtesy of Porsche

“I’m especially proud of having designed the visualisation of the clouds. I spend a lot of time travelling around the world – the sky and the clouds are my travelling companions and a beautiful symbol of these unique experiences. This is why I feel a special connection to them and am so passionate about photographing these nature motifs,” the artist added.

The working experience was exciting and Jennie’s creativity and commitment impressed everyone, including Holger Gerrmann, CEO of Porsche Korea.

About Jennie and BLACKPINK

Image credit: BLΛƆKPIИK/Instagram

Managed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with the team members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé. With hits like “Whistle,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “How You Like That,” the band has become a major hit not only in South Korea but all over the world. On 16th September, they released their second full-length album Born Pink and are currently preparing for a world tour.

Moreover, Jennie’s first single “SOLO” in 2018 became a global hit and she is also starring in the new HBO series The Idol. With more than 70 million followers on Instagram, it is needless to say that she is one of the most popular K-pop artists. She is also a brand ambassador for fashion, beauty, food and living brands like Chanel Korea, Calvin Klein, Samsung and Adidas.

About Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Porsche Classic are subunits that enhance and restore timeless sports cars with absolute attention and proficient craftsmanship. The Sonderwunsch programme is dedicated to building one-off, exclusive cars co-created with customers and professionals from Porsche.

The offered expansion depends on various factors, though. While colours and materials customers request go straight to production, the implementations on Porsche classics are taken care of by the Exclusive Manufaktur.

(Hero and featured image credits: Porsche)