The best of both worlds: Cycle & Carriage masters combining modern services with traditional hospitality

Friends of Prestige go on an exceptional journey with Cycle & Carriage to Ipoh, Perak, to take in the sights, sounds, and rich flavours of the capital city. Nestled amid the exciting cultural and historical hotspots is the newly upgraded Cycle & Carriage Ipoh.

Cycle & Carriage’s connection to the “town that tin built” spans over a century, as the first branch opened on Brewster Road in 1906. The current site at Jalan Kuala Kangsar has been in operation since 1981, providing top-class service to generations of car owners over the last four decades.

As an Ipoh native based in Kuala Lumpur, Mrs. Christine Cheah’s excitement to reconnect with the city echoes that of her close friends, Datin Fanny Foo, Mrs. Bee Wai Poh and Mrs. Josephine Tan. “Every time I come to Ipoh, it’s always a rushed trip – even when visiting my best friends Bee Wai and Josephine. It is so nice to be able to slow down and take in the experiences,” Christine mentions.

After a luxurious chauffeured experience from KL to Ipoh in a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450, Christine and Datin Fanny join Mr. Tan Say Cheong of the Nam Heong Group for lunch at the famous Nam Heong Coffee Shop on Jalan Bandar Timah.

Over a delicious spread of local favourites, including Ipoh Char Koay Teow, Nam Heong Dim Sum, Ipoh Curry Mee and more, Mr. Tan shares the history of one of the most iconic F&B brands in the nation. The bustling shop speaks to its popularity with locals who recognise the preservation of Ipoh’s culinary heritage. The Egg Tarts are a must-try, with their light and flaky pastry and subtly sweet egg custard filling.

While the restaurant boasts an assortment of hawker stalls selling familiar delights, the star attraction remains authentic Ipoh White Coffee. Drunk piping hot or with ice, the flavour and fragrance reflect decades of research and development to perfect, not unlike Cycle & Carriage’s dedication to refining customer experiences.

Continuing the journey leads to Concubine Lane, a storied heritage hotspot famed for its boutique cafés, souvenir shops, iconic snacks and plenty of Instagram-worthy shots. For Christine, it was a journey down memory lane as every corner brought to mind her childhood. The Bam Choon Dong Tea Court boasts a beautiful interior with an exotic tea collection and approachable staff eager to assist you in discovering the perfect blend. The “Asian hospitality” lies parallel to the Sales Advisors and Service Consultants at Cycle & Carriage, ready to warmly welcome and support customer needs.

Gua Kek Look Tong is one of Ipoh’s many stunning cave temples and the next stop. The imposing limestone cave temple is in the scenic region of Gunung Rapat, with a name that translates to the “Cave of Great Happiness”. One of the larger temples with a size of around 12 acres, the place of worship has stood since the 1920s and is home to Taoist and Buddhist statues imported from Taiwan. The serene ambience carries into the sprawling Zen Gardens, where a reflexology footpath and peaceful pond invite a moment of reflection.

Just 25 minutes away, Cycle & Carriage Ipoh is an oasis of modernity within the historical city. Out of the nationwide network of 11 outlets, Cycle & Carriage Ipoh is the fourth autohaus to be upgraded with the futuristic Mercedes-Benz Retail Brand Presence. The multi-million ringgit investment reflects the company’s desire to ensure that every Cycle & Carriage customer in the Northern region enjoys genuine Mercedes-Benz luxury.

In a spacious showroom with a view, customers can drink in the sight of limestone hills from within. Committed to sustainability, the outlet uses solar photovoltaic technology, converting sunlight directly into electricity. Moreover, it has a rainwater harvesting system that directs the water for use in general cleaning and gardening.

The updated retail experience aims to connect customers and the service team with a more intimate experience, enhanced by digital tools that encourage in-depth brand discovery. Walking in, a Star Assistant is ever-ready to greet customers in the Welcome Area. The relaxing lounge offers a multi-sensory atmosphere that turns consultation experiences into mini-adventures.

The showroom displays up to nine vehicles along the arc of the main route, showcasing each model with the utmost visibility. The thoughtful integration of special lighting above each vehicle that mimics sunlight reveals the car’s true colour.

The Media Wall features digital tools cleverly integrated behind glass walls to help customers envision and personalise their Mercedes-Benz model in real-time during consultations. Throughout the showroom, the ambient lighting adds to a high-class atmosphere with Ameluna lights shaped with the distinctive arc of a Mercedes-Benz car. The lighting shifts in colour according to the surrounding environment, delivering a serene atmosphere.

The newly enhanced Cycle & Carriage autohaus in Ipoh, Perak, is a one-stop location for all customer needs. The workshop offers general servicing, repairs, tyre & wheel services, body & paint services and car detailing. With 20 service and repair bays alongside 11 body and paint bays, it is one of the largest vehicle service centres – and the only Mercedes-Benz authorised service centre – in the area.

A short distance away is Mun Choong Seafood Restaurant on Jalan Pasir Puteh. One last heritage hotspot to round off the spectacular odyssey, visitors to the nearby dealership should not leave the area without trying the pan-fried freshwater prawns. These gargantuan crustaceans are sure to hit the spot and make a day of car-related errands well worth the trip!

Cycle & Carriage Ipoh

75, Jalan Kuala Kangsar,

30010 Ipoh, Perak

Cycle & Carriage Customer Care Number: 1800-22-8000

Discover more about Cycle & Carriage on Facebook, Instagram or at cyclecarriage.com.my