With a high level of professionalism and expertise, Cycle & Carriage offers exceptional service befitting royalty

Cycle & Carriage has had an illustrious history in the Southeast Asian region, spanning more than a century.

Since 1899, it has grown into one of the region’s largest automotive retailers with 11 Mercedes-Benz Autohauses throughout Peninsula Malaysia, the largest of these branches opening its doors in 2005 beside the Federal Highway, Petaling Jaya.

This August, Cycle & Carriage invites dear friends of Prestige Malaysia to discover the unique appeal of Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya, renowned for its world-class service and proximity to luxury experiences. Sha G. P., Faiza Sadik, Yap Sue Yii and Pamela Tan learn more about the current headquarters of Cycle & Carriage’s Mercedez-Benz business through an exclusive tour.

The strategically located building adopts a spacious curved concept, accommodating many vehicles on the showroom floor at any given time between split levels accessible by a glass elevator. “I like how the building uses floor-to-ceiling windows to allow daylight into the space,” Pamela Tan, founder of Poh Sin Studio, observes. The serene space features a service centre with dedicated service advisors, Mercedes-Benz Tyres & Rims Boutique corner and AMG Corner, Star Lounge, a merchandise boutique, a working area open to visitors and an excess of comfortable seating surrounded by sunlight and greenery.

“What’s special about Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya is the AMG Centre. While you can purchase a Mercedes-AMG model from other branches, we carry the brand here more outwardly. Come here when you want to test-drive a luxury performance vehicle,” mentions Mr. Joshua D’Oliveiro, a Product Expert at Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya. Occasionally, the branch carries the elusive Mercedes-Maybach on display alongside numerous Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicles.

“The upstairs showroom is very grand with a captivating viewing experience. We learn that it is a space for exclusive cars and the AMG collection, and the displays are continually changing,” Yap Sue Yii, Founder of Komuniti Tukang Jahit, enthuses. “The Mercedes-Benz S 580 e is the superstar. It has the best seats in the house! Truly luxury at its finest. An interior lined with custom lights, massage chairs and premium leather seats, it has me feeling like a true Girl Boss in the backseat. The experiential journey we embark on transports us to a different world of luxury.”

The showroom also features a dedicated space to display and explain the benefits of Mercedes-Benz tires. Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya sells MOE (Mercedes Original Extended) rims and tires designed to suit the characteristics of your Mercedes-Benz vehicle. “We have trained experts to explain the benefits as our ultimate goal is to take care of your car,” Mr. Joshua adds.

When cars arrive for service, they proceed to the inspection bay in the service centre parking area. Following assessment, the vehicle goes to an impressive workshop. “We serve high-profile customers at this branch, which is just a small indication of the trust in our service and the reputation we strive to uphold,” Mr. Joshua explains.

The workshop features a dedicated area for special projects. There, After Sales technicians have the knowledge and experience to handle the complex needs of vintage cars, rare cars, and high-end models, including Mercedes-Maybach vehicles. Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya is also often the first location to receive and distribute newer models. “We recently delivered the first two units of the Mercedes-EQ, the fully electric model that runs without petrol. We prepare the customers on how to prepare their homes for such vehicles, and we are happy to offer our expertise anytime,” Mr. Joshua says.

Following their tour, Pamela and Yap Sue Yii enjoy a ride in the sporty Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 to Chipta11a for a curated dining experience. The restaurant showcases interesting ingredients with unconventional cooking methods, and the friends are thrilled to sample unusual fusions. From Otoro with Percik Hamachi liver to Kulim emulsion infused rice with anago and ikura, the flavour combinations tantalise the senses. “I am definitely coming back here,” Pamela voices, with Sue Yii echoing her agreement.

Sha G. P., a co-founder of Future Farms, gleans a different perspective of the showroom. Faiza Sadik, the resident architect of The Vegetable Co., accompanied him. “Our tour was thoroughly informative; it was eye-opening to discover the experience of a potential Cycle & Carriage customer,” Sha comments, as Faiza agrees. “As someone who isn’t ordinarily a car fanatic, I gain a new appreciation through the experience. Our guide is enthusiastic and willing to answer all our questions.”

The pair takes a ride in the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 to nearby JungleBird Kuala Lumpur, one of the city’s most revered rum bars, for a Cocktail and Mocktail Masterclass with JungleBird co-founder Lolita Goh. “We have found a new haunt to visit with friends,” Sha enthuses, having tried his hand at learning cocktail mixing techniques from a pro.

With its proximity to exciting experiences and the thrill of meeting new Mercedes-Benz models, Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya sits at the heart of adventure. Centrally located with expert Sales and After Sales Advisors and a spacious showroom, the professional team invites you to indulge in a new world of luxury.

Cycle & Carriage Petaling Jaya

19, Jalan 51a/219, Ss 9a,

46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Cycle & Carriage Customer Care Number: 1800-22-8000

Discover more about Cycle & Carriage on Facebook, Instagram or at cyclecarriage.com.my