6 new K-dramas to binge-watch this December 2022

With the holiday season gearing up, why not spend your leisurely days catching up on the best K-dramas this December?
The best Korean dramas can be unforgettable, especially the romantic ones, but there’s much more to K-dramas than fairy-tale romances – case in point: the new ones in December 2022. With an impressive arsenal of gripping storylines, crackling chemistry between leads and thoughtful executions by stellar cast, this list is sure to tug at your heartstrings and get your adrenaline going at the same time.
While the ‘K’ in the dramas kept winning throughout 2022 with incredible releases, November was quite oxymoronic with both light dramas such as Call My Agent and serial killer crime thrillers such as Somebody. However, December – being the month of holidays and celebrations – looks set to be more promising and the best time to binge-watch your favourite k-stars in action. Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, Connect, Money Heist: Korea Season 2 and Big Bet are just a few of the new K-dramas releasing in December 2022.
There’s a lot more in store for all Korean drama enthusiasts, so prepare your favourite snacks, get comfy on the couch, and get ready for a wild adventure.
Here are 6 new K-dramas for your December holiday binging sessions
(Hero and featured image credit: Netflix)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Directed by: Park Joon-hwa
Cast: Hwang Min-hyun as Seo Yul, Shin Seung-ho as Go Won, Yoo Ju-sang as Park Jin and Oh Na-ra as Kim Do Ju
Release date: 10 December
Episodes: 10
Synopsis: The second season of the much-loved show, Alchemy of Souls begins three years later. With Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook), returning from death, it will be interesting to see the story of mages unfold anew.
About the show: The first part was a major success and now the second part, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, is one of the most eagerly awaited K-dramas releasing in December 2022.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix_PH/Twitter)
Directed by: Kim Hong-sun
Cast: Yoo Ji-Tae as Professor, Kim Yunjin as Sun Woo-Jin, Park Hae-Soo as Berlin, Jun Jong-Seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-Jong as Moscow and Kim Ji-Hoon as Denver
Release date: 9 December
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: Season 2 of Money Heist: Korea follows the story of the Professor’s master plan, as he goes on to “let the world know who the real thieves are.”
About the show: Money Heist: Korea, the Korean remake of the beloved Spanish series La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist (2017), has become a worldwide phenomenon just like the original. The part two of the series, releasing in December 2022, has a promising plot. It will be interesting to see the illustrious thieves making one final escape, with all odds and authorities against them.
(Image: Courtesy Netflix_PH/Twitter)
Directed by: Park Sang-woo and Jeong Hoon
Cast: Park Ju-hyun as So Rang and Kim Young-dae as Lee Heon
Release date: 9 December
Episodes: 12
Synopsis: Based on a Korean web novel of the same name, The Forbidden Marriage is an MBC royalty drama about King Yi Heon and his kingdom-wide rule prohibiting marriage. The king is seen mourning the death of his wife and the former crown princess. However, the plot twist of the king encountering a con artist possessed by the late princess’ spirit in the later years of his life, totally adds charm to this K-drama releasing in December 2022.
(Image Courtesy mbcdrama_pre/Twitter)
Directed by: Takashi Miike
Cast: Jung Hae-in as Ha Dong-soo, Go Kyung-pyo as Oh Jin-seok and Kim Hye-jun as Lee I-rang
Release date: 7 December
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: Based on a webtoon of the same name by Shin Dae-sung, the upcoming series Connect, is a crime thriller revolving around a man who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters.
About the show: Connect is to be dropped on streaming giant Disney+ and is one of the most anticipated thrillers to be releasing in December 2022. No doubt the Disney+ Korea’s Instagram feed is full of Connect updates.
(Image: Courtesy disneypluskr/Instagram)
Directed by: Jo Young Min
Cast: Moon Ga Young as Ahn Soo Young, Yoo Yeon-Seok as Ha Sang-Soo and Keum Sae-Rok as Park Mi-Kyung
Release date: 21 December
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Also known as Understanding Of Love, the internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original, The Interest of Love, is an upcoming romantic drama revolving around four people who meet at the Youngpo branch of KCU Bank. With the protagonists believing that love doesn’t stay forever, this is one of the few realistic K-dramas releasing in December 2022.
(Image: Courtesy Screenshot/Interest Of Love/JTBC/YouTube)
Director: Kang Yoon-sung
Cast: Choi Min-sik as Cha Mu-sik, Son Su-kku as Oh Seung-hoon and Lee Dong-hwi as Jeong-pal
Release date: 21 December
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: Also known as King Of Savvy, the upcoming Korean series Big Bet, releasing in December 2022, follows a man and his struggles to become a casino mogul. After a chain of unfortunate events create a major setback for the man, he starts risking his own life to get back on track.
(Image: Courtesy disneypluskr/Instagram)