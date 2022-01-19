Serena Williams’ tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou launches tennis programme at Epsom International School

Patrick Mouratoglou and Epsom International School (“Epsom”) recently announced the launch of the Mouratoglou Tennis Programme at the Epsom campus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Programme is designed and overseen by Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ renowned tennis coach responsible for steering her to 10 out of 23 Grand Slam wins and for mentoring and shaping the most aspiring athletes such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff, Holger Rune and Alexei Popyrin. The Programme combines high-performance tennis, using the Mouratoglou Academy methodology, and a world-class British education exclusively at Epsom in Malaysia.

Matthew Brown, Headmaster at Epsom explains, “At Epsom, our job is not only to get our students to the finish line, but also to prepare our students to be well-rounded, resourceful, culturally and emotionally intelligent individuals ready to thrive and lead in a changing world. We help students to identify their genuine interests both in and out of the classroom – when a student pursues what they are passionate about, they gain purpose, are motivated to learn and are driven to excel.”

“The Mouratoglou Tennis Programme will give youth players the opportunity to explore the duality between tennis, a highly combative, mentally engaging and athletically demanding sport, and achieving success in their academics.”

What is the Mouratoglou Tennis Programme?



The Mouratoglou Tennis Programme in Kuala Lumpur will be the Mouratoglou Academy’s maiden overseas expansion as it relates to its flagship tennis and school programme. A new purpose-built tennis complex encompassing ITF-compliant outdoor and indoor hard and clay courts and dedicated physio and training areas will be developed in advance of classes commencing in September 2022, complementing the existing world-class academic and sporting facilities at Epsom.

The Mouratoglou Tennis Programme at Epsom is a long-lasting partnership that incorporates the core values of the Mouratoglou Academy in the South of France. Students enrolled in the Programme will fully immerse themselves in tennis whilst enjoying the best of a British boarding school experience. S

Student athletes will receive a rigorous tennis coaching plan designed to reflect their individual skills and aspirations for the future and participate in a curriculum that delivers excellent academic results, promotes high-level sporting involvement and allows them to cultivate a truly international perspective by linking Europe to Asia.

Open to students of all skill levels from the age of 11, the Programme provides training rigour for those aspiring to a future in tennis at the collegiate or professional level whilst enabling the pursuit of an education at the best universities worldwide. Ambitious student-athletes have access to a higher Education team with an enviable track record of admissions to top global universities and personalised guidance applying for NCAA tennis scholarships in the US.

What is the Mouratoglou Academy?



Patrick Mouratoglou, for the last 25 years, has given equal importance to tennis and school by developing a precursor system that helps children to be successful on the court and prepared with all the necessary tools to live their lives to the fullest.

He strongly believes that tennis is truly a “school of life” and that it teaches us hard work, perseverance and humility allowing each student-athlete to display their true worth.

He says, “I am thrilled to expand our pillar tennis & school program worldwide for the very first time, especially in Asia, and to be partnering with Epsom, such a renowned school with a curriculum in alignment with our standards.”

The mission of the Mouratoglou Tennis Programme at Epsom Malaysia is to provide students with the best foundation to thrive in both their academic and sporting careers,” says Patrick Mouratoglou, founder of the Mouratoglou Academy.

The Programme’s coaches, all trained under the Mouratoglou methodology, will pay careful attention to each student’s needs and skill level to customise individual training plans that are designed to harness each child’s potential to develop a strong and efficient tennis game.

Nestled between Nice and Cannes, in the heart of the French Riviera, the Mouratoglou Academy is a top-notch complex that stretches over 12 hectares of unique infrastructures at the cutting-edge of innovation. Relying on Patrick Mouratoglou’s methodology, it is now widely considered as one of the world’s most proficient training centers.

The best professional tennis players (Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff and Alexei Popyrin to name but a few) have made it their training ground to perfect their games and prepare for tournaments. The Mouratoglou Academy’s mission is to guide young aspiring players as well as professionals towards achieving their full potential.

Every year, the academy is the training ground for 4,000 campers and 200 student-athletes who train daily to fulfill their dreams. Since its inception in 1996, the Mouratoglou Academy has shaped some of the world’s most promising talents, such as Marcos Baghdatis, Grigor Dimitrov, and, most recently, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexei Popyrin, Coco Gauff and Holger Rune.

All images by Epsom International School.

For more information, visit Mouratoglou Tennis Programme at Epsom Malaysia.