Apple Pay lands in Malaysia – here’s how to use it

The popular mobile payment app Apple Pay has finally landed on Malaysia’s shores. Here’s everything to know about the mobile payment service, including how to use it and set it up.

Left your wallet at home? No biggie, Apple Pay will come to your rescue. While there are various options to make a payment, such as QR Pay, we can finally heave a sigh of relief that Apple Pay is offering its services in Malaysia.

Created by Apple Inc, Apple Pay is a mobile payment service that allows users to make payments with an iOS application. If you have your iPhone and Apple Watch in hand, you’re good to go. Plus, the process is completely more seamless and faster than chip-based debit or credit cards. All you need to do is to pull out your phone, unlock the home screen and hover it over the card reader to make a transaction.

How to use Apple Pay and set it up in Malaysia

Starting today, users who are tied with Visa and Mastercard under three supporting banks comprising Maybank, AmBank and Standard Chartered are allowed to fully explore the handy feature. The service uses NFC technology and is currently accepted across various retailers that enforce contactless card payments. This includes merchants such as fast food chains, retail stores and pharmacies.

As quoted by Soya Cincau, Malaysia is the second country in Southeast Asia to support Apple Pay, after Singapore. According to Apple, American Express cards will support Apple Pay later this year. At the moment, we can expect more Malaysian banks and cards to be supported on Apple Pay soon.

Is Apple Pay safe?

According to Apple, the service is safer than using a physical credit or debit card. For a secure transaction, users can activate the service by keying in your passcode, through Face ID or Touch ID for purchases on your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac or iPad. Your card number and identity are not shared with merchants. In addition, your card details are not stored on your devices or on Apple’s server.

For more info, head over to the website here.

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/cardmaprnl

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur