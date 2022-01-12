Airbnb users might be able to pay for bookings with Cryptocurrency soon

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky revealed that “crypto payments” was the topmost suggestion, out of 4,000, in response to his tweet, asking, “If Airbnb could launch anything in 2022, what would it be?”

Listing out the top six suggestions, including “clear pricing displays” and “better customer service,” Chesky said, “Already working on most, will look into others now!”

Although there is no official word about it, the renowned accommodation-booking platform might start accepting cryptocurrencies as payment, given the responses on Twitter.

A look at what else Chesky has said about crypto

Open to a variety

Chesky noted that the suggestion on crypto payments includes a “variety of token ideas.”

Before the Airbnb CEO revealed the suggestions, a Twitter user pointed out that crypto can be useful for payments in countries that do not facilitate international payments.

To this, Chesky said, “We are looking into this.”

Chesky also revealed the company has witnessed a payment volume worth USD 336 billion since 2013.

People booking accommodations on Airbnb can currently pay via Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal.

In an interaction with Fox Business in September 2021, the Airbnb CEO had spoken about how crypto payments have been a major request for quite some time. Interestingly, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was a product technical manager for Airbnb, which went public in December 2020.

The Future of Crypto

Acceptance in cryptocurrencies is apparently booming in some parts of the world. However, El Salvador is the only country to have made Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, a legal tender.

AMC Theatres, one of the biggest businesses in the US, accepts payments in several types of crypto, including Ethereum and Litecoin, and is planning to add Shiba Inu to the list.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, too, has previously spoken about accepting crypto as payments.

However, not all governments seem interested. China is one of the biggest opponents of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, India, which is mulling over the future of crypto in the country, witnessed the launch of its first-ever crypto index by the global cryptocurrency super app, Cryptowire.

