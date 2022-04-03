Dyson unveils new headphones that also acts as an air purifier

Dyson has unveiled the first-ever noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones that also act as an air purifier — and vice versa. In addition to mitigating noise pollution, these headphones also promise protection from gases, allergens, viruses and other fine particles that can be hazardous to health. However, the device is not expected to be released until 2023

You dreamed it, Dyson built it! The Dyson Zone tackles various forms of urban pollution, simultaneously delivering immersive sound to the ears and a stream of purified air to the nose and mouth.

Compressors in each earpiece draw air through dual-layer filters and direct two streams of clean air to the user’s nose and mouth. Because each wearer’s head is unique, Dyson had to develop an adjustable device for maximum comfort. According to the firm, this product is the outcome of over a decade of air quality research and development, by way of more than 500 prototypes.

The result appears to be pretty convincing, although quite bulky and not exactly discreet. Its users may breathe healthier air, but they will look something like a distant relative of Bane from “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

These Dyson headphones aren’t expected to be released before 2023. Their technical specifications will be detailed at a later date.

Note that the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9 in 10 people in the world breathe polluted air.

Main image credit: Dyson/Instagram

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews