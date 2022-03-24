Elevate your viewing experience with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro

Always on the go and striving for the perfect balance between work and leisure, the hybrid lifestyle of active professionals demands high-performance laptops that can keep up with their pace. For most of them, the most important aspect is undoubtedly the display.

A clear display boosts work performance as it causes less strain on the eyes and, entertainment-wise, it helps to create a fully immersive experience. Of course, active professionals are constantly on the lookout for the best display the most advanced technology could offer. If you’re among those who are looking to elevate their laptop viewing experience, look no further than these high-performance offerings from Lenovo.

Unveiled to the public just last December, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro are two additions to the Lenovo Yoga series designed to fit an active professional’s hybrid lifestyle. In what way exactly do the laptops elevate one’s viewing experience? Read on to find out!

For the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, its standout feature is none other than the clear and sharp 14-inch QHD+ OLED display while the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro features a 14-inch OLED display. It caters to the needs of active professionals, who would appreciate the crisp and detailed images that the display can provide, allowing greater presentation and viewing of their work.

Powered by the latest Samsung E4 OLED technology, the dazzling QHD+ OLED True Black display contains more than 5 million self-lit pixels for superior image reproduction and viewing angles. This provides an immersive visual experience, suitable for content creators. Aside from offering a 91% active area ratio in 16:10 proportions for a mesmerising view, the laptop’s OLED display also ensures eye protection as it emits less than 6.5% blue light and comes with TÜV Rheinland certified Eye Care mode6. These great features combine to provide you with a comfortable work environment without straining your eyes.

For content creators like photographers, designers and video editors who look for colour sensitivity, colour depth, high performance and such in a display, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro’s QHD+ OLED display makes for the perfect choice. The display is able to produce accurate colours, along with detailed, realistic and vivid images that truly help the content creators’ designs come to life – allowing them further precision in creating and editing their works. Additionally, as the laptops are designed for ultra-productivity, they are equipped with gaming-class processors that provide more than enough power to run editing software.

Additionally, this makes it perfect for movie nights with friends and family or cosy date nights with your significant other. The display is Dolby® Vision® HDR certified, making it more than capable of showing bright and vibrant colours, wider colour contrast, scene-by-scene colour and brightness optimisation for true-to-life realism with compatible content. For an even more immersive experience, the 2x 2W Dolby Atmos® certified stereo speakers produce sound in three-dimensional space, giving a realistic effect that makes you feel transported straight into the action on your screen.

Of course, the impressive display is just the icing on the cake – the laptops are each jam-packed with features that elevate your life, be it for work or entertainment.

Let’s get to know more about each laptop. As its name indicates, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon boasts a sleek and slim profile starting at 14.9mm and bears the distinction of being the world’s lightest 14” OLED laptop – weighing less than 1.1kg. Available in Cloud Grey, the alluring finish evolves from the previous generation by providing improved resistance to fingerprints and stains. Durability is the laptop’s forte as it not only comes with a top cover constructed from aero-grade strength carbon fiber, it also meets MIL-STD 810H standards on top of Lenovo’s reliability test and stood up to military-grade tests.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon operates on Windows 11. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations – Windows 11 is the one place for it all. With a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient, it has what you need for whatever’s next. Additionally, it marks Lenovo’s first laptop with colour ambient light sensor, intuitively adjusting display colours by monitoring ambient brightness and light temperature. The laptop impresses further with its groundbreaking Smart AI technology, as it is built with Lenovo AI Chip to provide an optimised and seamless experience.

Among the laptop’s smart features are flip-to-boot, enabling the laptop to boot to Windows just by lifting the display lid, and AI-powered IR Camera that allows for hands-free facial recognition login. The time-of-flight sensor detects user presence and adjusts the laptop’s behaviour accordingly for greater security and ease-of-use. Zero-touch lock and video playback enable the display to instantly dim and go to the lock screen, while the video is paused, anytime you step away from the laptop. When you return, it will intelligently light up the display or resume playback. Using Smart AI, Background blur does exactly as it states: blurring your background when you use the camera for video calls or taking photos.

As for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, it similarly boasts an ultra-thin design of just 14.9mm, with an impressively light weight that starts from 1.39kg. Available in Light Silver or Slate Grey, it is crafted from premium sandblasted anodised metal for a refined finish that tapers towards the front. A raised camera notch, which is thoughtfully designed to be convenient even for single-hand use, houses several smart AI sensors that help to streamline your PC experience. The abovementioned Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon smart features apply to Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, with both laptops also equipped with an ergonomically designed TrueStrike keyboard that offers 1.3mm key travel enhanced with unique caterpillar domes, allowing for a smooth, comfortable, responsive and bouncier typing experience. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is operating on Windows 10 Home. Get a free upgrade to Windows 111 (when available, see below).

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro is powered by an 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX Mobile Processor. It is capable of up to 50W thermal design power when paired with NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 (or up to 45W with onboard AMD Radeon™ graphics), with the laptop remaining cool and quiet even with a gaming-class processor thanks to its redesigned cooling solution that ensures excellent thermal dissipation. It delivers an exhilarating performance that is on par with gaming laptops, its 8-core design allowing for incredible speed and in turn enabling seamless execution of heavy tasks alongside running multiple apps simultaneously.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is powered by an 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U Series Mobile Processor. It is capable of the same smooth yet silent performance. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon’s ultra-responsive, intuitive performance is made possible by its 116GB low-power DDR4 memory, 14.5 hours battery with 61WHr lithium-ion polymer and Lenovo Rapid Charge Express. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro boasts the same powerful performance thanks to its 16GB LPDDR4X memory, and an incredible 11 hours of battery life with 61WHr lithium-ion polymer battery and Lenovo Rapid Charge Boost.

Aside from all the above, another great benefit that comes from owning a Lenovo laptop is it comes with Lenovo Premium Care. This warranty programme provides users absolute peace of mind, powering them through their daily work needs with ease, knowing that they have easy access to advanced tech support anytime, anywhere. The comprehensive after-sale service offers 24 hours access to technical support extended from 9am – 9pm on-site services for 365 days.

If you’re uncertain of which Lenovo Yoga laptop to purchase or you have your heart set on one of these and want to learn more about your preferred laptop, the Lenovo Personal Shopper Service will provide you with a hassle-free buying experience. Lenovo’s friendly Sales team is available on phone (at 1800-88-5266) and on chat (on the Lenovo Personal Shopper Service website) to assist you in identifying the best PC for you by narrowing down your choice based on price, screen size, processor, operating system, weight or usage. Visit https://lenovo.my/personal-shopper/ to find out more about the Lenovo Personal Shopper Service and to make your Lenovo laptop purchase today.

