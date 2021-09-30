First Impression: Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone

About 10 years since they were first introduced, flip phones seem to be making a recent comeback in a big way. Enter Samsung’s latest innovation, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, the electronics giant’s third generation flip phones with an all-new design and noticeable key improvements.

We at Prestige got the chance to experience the trending smartphone in-person to share our first impressions of the sleek premium device that is already making waves both online and offline.

Read on to find out what we think!

Four Trendy Colours



More and more electronic brands are realising how important it is to offer consumers more options not only through device design, but in different colourways to match one’s personality or style. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, consumers have a choice of four trendy colours like Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black to pick from. Based on our social media observation, it seems that Cream and Lavender are the current hot picks, probably due to the fact that they are brand new colours that are not commonly seen for smartphones.

Sturdy Flip Motion

For those of us who are not used to flip phones or are wary of the flip durability of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, fret not. The opening and closing motion of the flip is seamlessly smooth. According to Samsung, the Z Flip3 has been put through a strenuous folding test that’s verified by the Bureau Veritas to withstand folding up to 200,000 times. The rigorous process helps the device remain reliable after years of use, and its Hideaway Hinge technology enables the device to stay in place at any angle without suddenly snapping shut.

Larger Cover Screen



One of the coolest things about the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is its impressively functional cover screen that is now four times larger than the previous Galaxy Z Flip 5G. This makes it easier to view incoming messages and notifications without even opening the phone. Other information like schedule, weather, and daily step count are also displayed on the cover screen on top of the personalised cover wallpaper of your choice. An added plus – you can now also snap photos and shoot videos via the cover screen with your phone kept folded. How convenient!

High Quality Display



The flexibility of its screen allowing an uninterrupted display even when opened at any angle is rather impressive to say the least. The 6.7-inch Full HD OLED panel with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels with an added 120 Hz refresh rate, allows for an incredibly smooth touchscreen sensitivity as well as an impressive high resolution vibrant display without any flicker or buffer.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is now available in Malaysia at all Samsung stores, most mobile retailers and on Samsung’s website.