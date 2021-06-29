Instagram now lets you post straight from your desktop

Instagram isn’t exactly the most convenient platform to use on a PC. And clearly the social network would like to remedy this. Some users of the platform can now publish a post directly from the desktop/web version of Instagram. A very practical feature that’s been expected for a while now. Additionally, there’s a new option in connection with Twitter. We take a closer look.

Unfortunately, not everyone can already use these features. While some users have been able to discover a new option on the web version of Instagram, other users have not yet had this opportunity. Social network specialist Matt Navarra shared screenshots of the new feature on his Twitter account.

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

According to this first preview, users will be able to see a small “+” appear in the upper right of the Instagram website of Instagram, which allows the user, as on the mobile application, to create new content. This new option is available on both PC and Mac, but it has not, to date, been deployed to all users of the social network.

For the lucky ones who do see it, it will now be possible to publish a photo or video directly from a desktop, and this in the formats proposed by the platform: original, square (1:1), portrait (4:5) and landscape (16:9). In addition, you can choose a filter and use the editing options. It will even be possible to directly manage the accessibility of its content, which is very useful for visually impaired users. Users will of course be able to add their caption, specify the geolocation and choose to deactivate comments before publishing their content.

A host of improvements for Instagram on desktops that could allow the platform to stand out from other social networks like Snapchat and TikTok.

Skip the screenshots –– sharing Tweets to Instagram Stories right from the share menu is now rolling out to everyone on iOS! Tap the share icon on a Tweet and select “Instagram Stories”. Once your Instagram app opens, you can resize/reposition the Tweet sticker before posting. https://t.co/R1qayqMwYl pic.twitter.com/yp82IH5Tuk — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 22, 2021

Twitter x Instagram

In addition to Instagram’s enhanced website, the social network has also teamed up with Twitter to make it easier to post tweets. On June 22, users on iOS were introduced to a new way to share posts published on Twitter. Users will be able to resize the tweet directly in their Instagram story before publishing it. Unfortunately, Android fans will again have to wait before they can take advantage of the new feature.

