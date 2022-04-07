Key Features We Love Using the New Samsung Galaxy S22+

The most slim and well-built Galaxy iteration to date, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a versatile yet stylish smartphone that makes for a tough rival for all existing devices in the market.

Boasting an all new and improved feature-packed software, better camera, and a slate of new colourways are only some of the few areas of what the S22+ has to offer.

In unboxing the S22+, we’ve noticed that the slim and sleek packaging includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a SIM ejector, sans earphones and charger as per previous new launches. While setting up the android phone proved to be pretty simple, here is our fuss-free review of the S22+.

Phone Sizing



The tech giant’s flagship android phones have always had its fair share of fans, thus how the S22+ differs from the S22 is the larger size the former boasts. With a high-resolution display thanks to a high refresh rate with a range of 120Hz, the bigger 6.6 inch AMOLED screen is a welcome, plus this also allows for a larger battery too.

Aesthetic Design

While colourways like Cream and Phantom Violet proved to be flying off the shelves like hotcakes when the S21 series was launched, the S22+ offers eight colours like Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, Green, Cream, Sky Blue, Graphite and Violet. It is good to note that the last four models are only available on the Samsung Online Store. Noticeably new on the S22+ is the Armour Aluminium frame on the phone’s edge. Samsung’s aluminum-based alloy was first seen last year on their Flip and Fold phones.

Camera Capabilities

In the age of social media improvements towards camera performance is always an important feature to consider when purchasing a device. The most exciting thing with the S22+ is its camera. Now the S22+ comes with a 3x optical zoom and a new 50 megapixels primary sensor for greater clarity and detail. Speaking of detail, the latest addition to the phone is the Detail Enhancer feature. Seen as an icon on the camera’s viewfinder, it allows a 50mp high resolution shot with multiple image processing and HDR composition.

Faster Charging

Some of the many concerns with the past Samsung smartphones is its battery life. Looking into this area, the S22+ has 45W fast charging, up from 25W last year, which will certainly prove a welcome to those leading a hectic lifestyle as the phone manages to last a full day after a full charge in the morning.



The Galaxy S22+ is available at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Authorised Partners and Samsung Malaysia Online Store. To find out more about the pre-order offers, visit its official website.