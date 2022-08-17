facebook

Kim Kardashian skims the surface with her new Beats Fit Pro collab

By Nathan Erickson
17 Aug 2022
Kim Kardashian skims the surface with her new Beats Fit Pro collab
Pursuits
Kim Kardashian skims the surface with her new Beats Fit Pro collab

Available 16 August in shades of Moon, Dune and Earth, Kim Kardashian made sure there’s a pair of neutral-coloured Beats for you.

Apple’s Beats Fit Pro were a “gamechanger” for Kim Kardashian, so much so that they got her thinking: Why don’t headphones, or tech products in general, come in neutral tones?

And after having that thought, Kim, with her same 24 hours in the day as you — albeit with a few hundred million more dollars and connections to the people that make decisions in the world — teamed up with an artist friend to put together a prototype of what that might look like, and pitched it to the Beats team. They went for it (obviously) and Beats x Kim was born.

Kim’s Beats Fit Pro comes in three shades: Moon, Dune and Earth, and each looks like a fitting companion to the other product lines in her empire, from neutral-tone shapewear brand to SKIMS to her SKKN skincare line.

There’s no denying they look good — if there’s any downside, it’s even more people talking to you because they don’t realise you have headphones in. Oh well.

The Kim Kardashian x Beats collaboration (US$199.99 / ~HK$1,600.00) drops on 16 August on Apple.com and in-store 17 August.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

Tech Kim Kardashian Beats Apple X Beats beats fit pro

Nathan Erickson
Nathan Erickson is the Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia and a contributing editor for Prestige.
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.