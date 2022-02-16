Lonely Ape Dating Club is the first dating app for NFT collectors

NFT art collectors can soon access Lonely Ape Dating Club, the first dating app for NFT collectors.

Riding high on Valentine’s Day tide, the Metaverse has some good news for crypto enthusiasts and NFT collectors.

After all, why should an important date like Valentine’s Day not be celebrated in the virtual and digital world? When people are getting married in the Metaverse, it is time digital art collectors and NFT buffs get their own dating app as well.

Building on this concept, the dedicated dating app for NFT collectors—Lonely Ape Dating Club—will soon be launched.

Lonely Ape Dating Club: what we know

Who can join the app?

The first dating app solely for NFT collectors, it will be ready to roll out for the public in no time. Now, only those with at least one Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT can join the app.

Interested NFT collectors can head over to the Lonely Ape Dating Club’s official website to register on the waitlist and get early access.

How does the platform work?

Lonely Ape Dating Club comes with its set of differentiators and unique selling points which make it stand out from the other dating apps.

There is no need to enter or display personal information. Instead, one can link their crypto wallet to access the app. Once logged in, the users can display their net worth and NFT portfolio. You can also filter your matches by their cryptocurrency value and the NFT collection.

According to the press release by the website, “‘Coin Digger’ feature will allow non-BAYC owners to connect with higher net worth individuals for mutual benefit.” It also enables a “match to earn” feature which allows one to earn tokens on interacting and engaging on the platform.

Users can gain the attention of others by sending them tips in crypto and showing off some cool metrics like how long you ‘diamond handed’ or held on to your NFTs and personal net worth.

Masterminds behind Lonely Ape Dating Club

The dating platform is the brainchild of Year 4000 or popularly known as Y4K. Y4K is a group of hackers and NFT collectors who have seamlessly weaved the web 3.0 technology in the online dating sphere.

Lonely Ape Dating Club is being presented by BAYC owners and is gaining fast attention.

Just the way the world is adapting to the new way of looking at investments and assets, this step, too, has the potential to change the way we know online dating and perceive dating apps.

(Main and feature image credit: Lonely Ape Dating Club)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok