Louis Vuitton releases the Horizon Light Up Speaker priced at RM12,600

Introducing the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker; if you thought the French maison was purely fashion, the brand proves it encompasses many more aspects of lifestyle, such as the enjoyment and appreciation of lights and sound.

The wireless speaker is the ultimate companion for those who love design and music. While the maison already has a number of high-end audio products under its belt, the Horizon Light Up holds its own, being a design that upholds the house’s skill in turning a utilitarian item into a work of art.

Therefore, when left on its own, at home, it becomes a conversation starter, and when turned on, the superb audio quality may render one speechless, or simply wanting to bask in the music.

Through its audacious and visionary design, the speaker is taken to a new level of desirability.

The Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker is bound in noble leather with metal components, and boasts the brand’s emblematic signatures. And when the device is switched on does it truly come to life in an explosion of sound, light and movement. A top ring with LED backlighting provides three different animations in seven carefully selected, graduated colourways.

