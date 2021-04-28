A closer look at all the new products that Apple announced at Spring Loaded 2021

The Apple Spring Loaded 2021 was the first of many big events in store this year, and wow — did they announce some juicy releases.

Apple’s upcoming products includes brighter, fun colours. You might pick up on several design elements that reference Apple’s earlier years, like the iPod scrolling wheel and colourful iMacs.

Read on for a quick list of the most notable announcements Tim Cook made during the Apple Spring Loaded event.

The iMac gets a redesign and 7 new colours

Remember the early days of the cute Apple iMac that came in a myriad of colours? It’s back. The new iMac is getting not only the thinnest design yet, but it’s also going to be available in seven colours as of now: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. The thinner design is made possible thanks to its new M1 chip. It comes with a 24-inch screen with 4.5K Retina display, and a 1080p Facetime camera. Alongside the iMac, a new wireless keyboard will be released for it that has Touch ID features.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at RM5,599 in green, pink, blue, and silver. The iMac with 8-core GPU starts at RM6,449.

iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in purple

Six months after the release of the iPhone 12 series, Apple announces a fresh new colour for the iPhone 12: purple. The stunning shade will be available on only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

The new iPad Pro will be powered by M1 too

Of course, it only makes sense for Apple to put its M1 chip into almost everything, including the new iPad Pro. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro will have a new Liquid Retina XDR display, support for Thunderbolt, an Ultra-Wide front camera, 5G capabilities, and up to 2TB of high-speed storage. The Ultra-Wide front camera will have Centre Stage, a new feature designed for our video-calling new normal that automatically keeps users framed. You can practically host a Ted Talk from your iPad Pro.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at RM3,499 for the Wi-Fi model and RM4,149 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at RM4,799 for the Wi-Fi model and RM5,449 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple introduces the AirTag device tracker

This one is for those of us who constantly misplace things. Apple is introducing the AirTag, a button-sized accessory that you can attach to your personal items like keys, wallet, bags, or luggage to track, in case it gets lost or misplaced. How this works is that the AirTag will be part of the ‘Find My’ network — simply hook it up to any of your Apple device that uses iOS 14.5 or later and register it to your Apple ID, and you’ll be able to track your AirTag. If it’s within Bluetooth range, the AirTag will emit a sound for easier tracking — otherwise, simply use your Find My app to track it. You can also customise the AirTag with initials engraving or emojis. The AirTag comes with additional accessories including keyrings and loops.

The AirTag is priced at RM149.

The Apple TV 4K has an A12 Bionic chip

Are you ready for a new generation of Apple TV? The new Apple TV 4K is going to make your home entertainment experience even better thanks to its A12 Bionic chip which will improve graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing significantly. Launching alongside the Apple TV 4K is the new Apple TV Remote, which features a clickpad control that reminds us a lot of the old iPod scrolling wheel. There’s a Siri button on the side of the remote, just like your iPhones. It’s compatible with the previous generation of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV UHD.

The Apple TV 4K starts at RM849, while the Apple TV Remote will be priced at RM229.

Apple Podcasts Subscription

Apple will be introducing Podcasts Subscription, adding on to its ecosystem of Apple TV+, Music, Arcade, and more. With the new Apple Podcasts Subscription, users will be able to enjoy ad-free listening, early and/or exclusive release to contents, and more. It will be available in 170 countries and regions from May 2021 onwards. The podcasts app will also get a redesign.

(All images: Apple)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.