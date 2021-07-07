Pursuits

OPPO recolours historial tennis images in celebration of Wimbledon's return

By Kiran Pillay
07 Jul 2021
The official smartphone partner of Wimbledon, OPPO welcomes the return of tennis through the launch of a vibrant new campaign, Courting the Colour. In a unique partnership with Getty Images, OPPO employs revolutionary technology to reawaken colours in old iconic photographs and shares the tale behind each image.

The artistic endeavour brings to life a collection of poignant moments in a way never seen before. Here, compassionate technology helps to highlight powerful tennis stories that offer lessons and insights that are still relevant today.

Helen Jacobs
Helen Jacobs is pictured at Roland Garros where, in 1934 she changed the face of fashion, being the first woman to wear shorts on the court instead of a dress.

Courting the Colour is part of a series of efforts under OPPO’s Play with Heart campaign, created to help bring fans closer to the sport. The restored photos demonstrate that by playing with heart we can overcome difficult times and advocate diversity.

All England Croquet Club
The All England Croquet Club members are pictured outside the Wimbledon pavilion in 1870. In 1877, after the first tennis tournament, the club changed its name to The All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club.

“As a partner of Wimbledon for the last three years, OPPO has long been moved by the spirit of the sport and recognise that the tournaments, players, and fans have been hit hard by the pandemic. By refocusing on the essence of tennis, we hope to give fans a deeper connection to the sport, and in doing so, encourage fans around the world to play with heart. Where better to do so than the foundational pillar to the sport, Wimbledon,” Gregor Almassy, Overseas CMO for OPPO explains.

Althea Gibson
The first African American woman to win Wimbledon, Althea Gibson is pictured in full colour, leaving the court with her compatriot Darlene Hard after a hard-fought battle on the court. Using one billion colours, the image, originally in black and white, brings new life to a true icon and leader, who never accepted no as an answer in life and was constantly striving to show she deserved her place on the court, regardless of her skin tone.

OPPO’s imaging advantages assisted experts at Getty Images in the tireless process of image restoration. The Courting the Colour collection comprises a total of seven images. These include the first African American athletes to win Wimbledon, Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe. Seeing the image renewed adds vivid perspective to their admirable resilience in the face of societal injustices of their time.

Images of Suzanne Lenglen, Helen Jacobs and Fred Perry, who were famed for their style on the court, are cultural icons who fought for their identity and beliefs. From having an impact on fashion both on and off-court to shifting stereotypical depictions of female athletes, this trailblazing trio was ahead of their time.

Lenglen and Ryan
Fashion pioneer Suzanne Lenglen is pictured alongside Elizabeth Ryan; one of the earliest images to surface portraying female tennis players athletically. Through her passion, Lenglen became a female icon before her time and is brought to life for the first time in full colour, as part of OPPO’s Courting the Colour campaign.

The emotive collection of images was unveiled in an intimate workshop in London attended by the Managing Director of OPPO UK, Kevin Cho, alongside a special guest from The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Mick Desmond, Commercial & Media Director. Other distinguished panellists included tennis legend Greg Rusedski, Scottish commentator Andrew Cotter and fashion icon Caroline Issa. The panel unravelled themes within the collection, discussing profound and pivotal moments in tennis history regarding race, gender, and fashion.

Arthur Ashe
The first African American man to win Wimbledon, Arthur Ashe is pictured in 1975 alongside compatriot Jimmy Connors in full colour.

“The return of tennis is to be celebrated, and what better way than to explore the iconic moments that have made the sport what it is today. The craftsmanship of the Courting the Colour collection made the images, some 80+ years old, seem like they were taken just yesterday, portraying them through an unseen lens and reigniting important conversations,” tennis legend Greg Rusedski shares.

Fred Perry
Pictured here in 1934, cultural icon Fred Perry won 14 Majors before creating his iconic sportswear line that was inspired by tennis fashion and went on to change the fashion world.

The colourful pieces of art complement the recently launched Find X3 Pro, OPPO’s most futuristic mobile phone with a one billion colours display that enables users to see and experience colours in a completely distinctive way. The model is a tetrachromat’s dream, catering to the diversity of colour in people’s eyes, including the colour-blind and colour-weak users.

Oppo Wimbledon Find X3 Pro Colouring the Court
Kiran Pillay
Kiran is a passionate bohemian, with an interest in the arts and cross-cultural communication. When not planning whirlwind holidays to Europe, Japan and beyond, you can find her indulging in long walks at the park, striking up conversation with strangers or petting her rescue cat.
Fashion Experiential Travel Fine dining Arts
