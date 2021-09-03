Perfetto, from bean to cup: De’Longhi’s Dinamica Plus delivers flawless coffee in one touch

De’Longhi paints an indulgent picture for us in its first global Perfetto campaign by illustrating a typical day of its highly accomplished ambassador, Brat Pitt. The movement highlights the Dinamica Plus Automatic Coffee Machine, innovatively creating the perfect black or milk-based coffee at the push of a button.

Sensuous, masterful, and award-winning, Brad’s personality reflects the Italian company’s approach to creating revolutionary solutions to domestic appliances, transforming the mundane experiences into something special. Something perfect, as Perfetto means.

Founded in 1902 in Treviso, Italy, De’Longhi came into existence where coffee culture was born. Even today, many Italians believe coffee should be accessible to all – a right and entitlement, available from big cities to the smallest towns. De’Longhi invests over a century in refining the art of brewing delicious fresh coffee at home, ready to cater to your whim at a moment’s notice.

In just 60 seconds, De’Longhi reveals Brad Pitt’s connection to coffee. With elegant symmetry, Brad begins his day by purchasing fresh coffee beans. Throughout the day, he runs errands and travels through lengthy, scenic commutes. Returning home at the end of the day, Brad retrieves his beans to brew a cup of coffee with his De’Longhi bean to cup machine. With anticipation, he watches as a perfectly poured Cappucino takes shape. The moment he’s been waiting for all day, he takes a sip and utters “Perfetto” – indulging in a moment of pure pleasure.

Brief and artistic, De’Longhi captures a reality that is all too relatable for many – anticipating the end of a long day with a refreshing reward. With their automatic coffee machines, you too can enjoy the perfect moment with the perfect cup of coffee.

Exceptional production: from bean to screen

The Dinamica Plus and Brad Pitt aren’t the only stars in the brand-new campaign.

De’Longhi taps an award-winning production team for the Perfetto campaign, blending talent as perfectly as coffee. Damien Chazelle directs the TV spot, the youngest Academy Award and Golden Globe winner for Best Director, which he took home for La La Land. Two key La La Land production cast members collaborate with Chazelle, including American film composer Justin Hurwitz alongside Swedish cinematographer Linus Sandgren.

Finally, photographer Lachlan Bailey captures the soothing tranquillity of returning to the perfect cup of coffee. He creates a signature style of elevated reality that is both sophisticated and intimate. Bailey is well known for his work with luxury brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. He has also engaged in collaborations with British Vogue, Vogue Paris, and Vogue Australia.

Dinamica Plus Automatic Coffee Machine

It is a big claim to say De’Longhi can create the perfect black and milk-based coffee in one gesture. By understanding the innovative machine, you’ll find it easier to swallow.

The Dinamica range uses the proprietary LatteCrema system to mix milk, steam, and air at the perfect temperature to froth a rich, velvety foam on your milk-based beverages. The clever mechanic leaves unused milk chilled in the jug and features a self-cleaning system to ensure optimal hygiene and ease of maintenance.

Conical burr steel grinders within the machine calibrate with 100% accuracy, reflecting precision in grind fineness. The grinding levels are electronically regulated and adjust according to the coffee blend and personal preference to achieve the best flavours and aroma.

Every bean deposited in the machine descends to the brewing unit through a Tubeless technology, minimising ground coffee remaining in the grinder. This feature eliminates contamination of subsequent coffee grounds, ensuring an uncontaminated, fresh brew.

Meanwhile, De’Longhi’s dual heating systems consist of a water heating circuit and thermoblock, guaranteeing exact temperature regulation for milk texturing and coffee extraction. This hallmark results in barista-quality coffee standards, with perfect milk-based coffee topped with a luscious foam.

Finally, the variable brewing unit at the machine’s core ensures consistent dosage and uniform tamping through pre-infusion, drawing out the full aroma with ideal pressure and precise water flow to deliver a perfect espresso with the perfect crema.

In terms of personalisation, the Dinamica Plus is a delight. With one-touch technology, the machine remembers your favourite drinks by heart. The device supports up to 3 different user profiles, allowing everyone to enjoy their personal preference without conflict.

Through the MyMenu customisation or Coffee Link App, users can create their original recipes. They may also select from a bountiful repertoire of existing recipes from milk-base to pure coffee. Milk-based brews include cappuccino, latte, macchiato, caffelatte, flat white, hot milk, espresso, or macchiato. Coffee recipes comprise coffee black, long or doppio+. The doppio+ is a double espresso made with an extra amount of coffee and a deep pre-infusion for more aroma and robustness.

De’Longhi understands coffee and coffee lovers. To help make more Perfetto coffee moments come true, the company invites guests to visit their blog, theprimadonnalife.com. It is a resource dedicated to exploring the wondrous world of coffee with thoughtfully curated stories that inspire. Discover coffee-related tips, take a coffee taste quiz, or engage in a digital experience at the virtual lounge.

For more information on the Dinamica range, visit delonghiperfetto.com or drop by their online store today.