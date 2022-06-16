The new OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G is a game-changer with its Hasselblad feature for more vibrant and professional photos

OPPO Malaysia has just launched a new flagship phone, and here’s why you should be very excited about it:

The OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G offers everyone the chance to feel like a professional photographer without the struggle of navigating complex digital camera functions or hauling around the extra weight of a bulky device with delicate lenses. Instead, the latest phone arrives with extraordinary camera features that put it in a league of its own while offering an easy user experience to capture award-winning photographs.

To create the OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G, OPPO partnered with Hasselblad, the legendary Swedish camera manufacturer. Founded in 1841, Hasselblad remains a beloved brand among professional photographers who revere the cameras for their remarkable colour science for incredibly vibrant images not disconnected from reality.

Modified iterations of Hasselblad cameras have even braved the dark frontiers of space travel, used by NASA on space flights and Apollo missions. Twelve Hasselblad cameras currently reside on the lunar surface, capturing still images, in colour, in the vacuum of space.

As Hasselblad co-developed industry-leading camera technologies for OPPO’s flagship Find series, the Find X5 Pro 5G creates a new benchmark for smartphone camera colour performance. With consistent natural colour performance, OPPO mobile phones poise to excel in all scenarios across the entire camera system, from capturing striking panoramic scenes of your latest destination vacation to the rich, mouth-watering hues of your most recent epicurean adventure.

Recreating the charm of using a Hasselblad camera, the phone incorporates a mechanical camera shutter sound alongside a camera interface reminiscent of the company’s recognisable medium format digital cameras, complete with an orange on-screen shutter button. The Swedish camera maker also co-developed the camera software for the OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G, integrating a handful of unique Hasselblad-inspired features housed within the default camera application.

Among these unique features is the Hasselblad XPan mode, adapted directly from its beloved film camera of the same name. This creative mode resides within the ‘More’ sections of the camera settings. The XPan mode effortlessly recreates the vintage ultra-wide panoramic 65 x 24mm film format of the original Hasselblad camera; to spectacular effect. If desired, a monochrome filter is also available in this mode to capture images that emphasise shape and form without distraction, a classic photography technique.

The XPan mode offers users an unprecedented new perspective when taking photos, offering users a chance to experiment and rediscover the joy of taking pictures with their phones. Historically, photographers familiar with Hasselblad prefer to use the XPan mode to shoot landscapes, streets, and even portraits.

OPPO and Hasselblad make it easy to capture iconic photos by integrating three “Hasselblad Master Styles” in the Find X5 Pro 5G. Serenity, Radiance and Emerald work as different camera filters that adjust the colour profile of an image, bringing natural colour, professional colour profiles and style to mobile photography.

The new flagship phone also boasts a futuristic style. Exactly 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5 or 8.8mm, the phone is comfortable to hold with a generous 6.7-inch display. Available in two timeless shades, including Ceramic White and Glaze Black, the revolutionary OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G promises to indubitably delight. Kindly visit oppo.com/my today to learn more about the new flagship model and the features that will elevate your game.

Main image: Taken with OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G in Hasselblad XPan mode

(All images: OPPO Malaysia)