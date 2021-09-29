Car manufacturers are paying increasing attention to the interior of their new models in an effort to offer their customers a maximum level of comfort. In addition to the quality of the materials used and the sound system offered, they’re also putting an accent on how the car cabins smell. One prominent example of this is Nissan which has called upon the services of a specialised “nose” for the launch of its latest Qashqai model.

In order to offer the best “new car smell” possible to its customers, Nissan has called on a “nose” to take part in the design of the interior of its new Qashqai. The idea is to preserve that characteristic smell of a new car, a smell that can play a more active role in the act of buying a new vehicle than we might think.

The nose in question, Peter Karl Eastland, who has the title of Odor Evaluation Lead Engineer, works at the Nissan Technical Centre in England, where he is in charge of developing the brand’s European range of vehicles. The new Nissan Qashqai, which has been on sale since this summer, are among the vehicles to benefit from his expertise.

Each detail of the interior is the subject of careful work to determine whether or not it was a source of unpleasant odours. The manufacturer aims to create harmony among its materials (fabrics, adhesives and polymers) so that their odours would blend as well as possible and offer a pleasant scent atmosphere. When a material is rejected, alternatives are put forward and tried out. Nissan’s goal is to offer the best sensory experience to its customers, including the all-too-often neglected sense of smell.

(Main image credit: Nissan©, Nissan Qashqai)

This article was published by AFP Relaxnews.