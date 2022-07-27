10 potential Malaysian unicorns, and all we know about them

Homegrown businesses are going big — so much so that they are recognised by the industry as upcoming Malaysian unicorns.

The Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific report by KPMG and HSBC found that there are ten businesses that fit the bill, poised to make a remarkable impact on the global business scene in the coming decade.

For HSBC Malaysia head of commercial banking Karel Doshi, this proves that Malaysia has all the right conditions for start-up businesses to grow. “To be an emerging giant or unicorn, financial institutions must be committed to offering start-ups the right support so that they can scale beyond Malaysia,” Doshi shares in a joint statement by HSBC and KPMG.

The report surveys almost 6,500 technology-focused start-ups in 12 Asia Pacific markets with valuations up to US$500 million (approx. RM2.2 billion).

Get to know these upcoming Malaysian unicorns and the people behind them

Boost

If you’ve been shopping, you have definitely seen its signs peppered across town. As Malaysia’s award-winning homegrown e-wallet company, Boost has one simple mission, which is to revolutionise the way we transact in our day-to-day. As the world progresses into a more digital and mobile way of life, Boost brings cashless convenience to everyone, from merchants to consumers.

Boost’s CEO is Anthony Sheyantha Abeykoon. Prior to his role here, the Wharton Business School graduate was the CFO of Axiata Digital for over four years.

Jirnexu

Believing that financial knowledge is power, Jirnexu (formerly known as Saving Plus) is a Southeast Asian fintech startup that is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company is providing technology to financial institutions — such as banks, insurance, telecommunications, and e-commerce — that help these entities to manage different stages of the customer journey. Companies such as Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, and AEON are only some of its major clients.

Jirnexu’s CEO is Yuen Tuck Siew. Before founding the company, he already has a variety of experiences in relevant fields. In 2012, the former Citi banker co-founded RinggitPlus.com, a website that educates consumers on the many financial products in Malaysia.

Exabytes

Founded in 2001, Exabytes is now Southeast Asia’s leading cloud, e-commerce, and digital solutions provider today — powering over 160,000 businesses across the globe. Its primary focus is to enable SMEs to scale their businesses in the digital realm. To achieve this goal, Exabytes is grounded with four core values: reliable, affordable, simplified, and advantage (RASA).

Exabytes is led by CEO Chan Kee Siak. As founder and CEO, Chan built this company from the ground up, dropping out of college to take on the opportunity to scale his business.

PrestoMall

Previously known as 11streeet Malaysia, PrestoMall is Malaysia’s largest homegrown digital marketplace. Part of the Presto Universe, the entity aims to not only revolutionise the shopping platform but also to offer customers the ultimate convenience via technology and innovation within a single digital ecosystem.

As of 2019, Cheong Chia Chou is the CEO of PrestoMall. At the same time, he is also the Group Managing Director of PrestoMall’s parent company, PUC.

Mindvalley

Helping its consumers to discover a path toward betterment, Mindvalley believes in lifelong learning. The Mindvalley curriculum is designed to help its clients to determine their quality of life, from matters of relationships, health, mindset, and wellbeing. The learning platform provides bite-sized micro-learnings, expert speakers, and group motivation.

Vishen Lakhiani is founder and CEO of Mindvalley. He is also a New York Times Best-selling Author, for The Code of the Extraordinary Mind.

Neurogine

Established in 2014, Neurogine aims to provide a common cross-border mobile banking, payment, and investment platform in Southeast Asia. With an established presence in Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and the USA, the business is currently working on ramping its relations in China, Japan, and more.

As of 2021, Neurogine is led by Chen Chee Onn, the Principal Officer and Group CEO.

Eatcosys

Another upcoming Malaysian unicorn company, Eatcosys is a retail technology solutions provider with a focus on stimulating sustainable long-term prospects while empowering entrepreneurs and businesses to flourish. Featuring an integrated platform that could remedy practically any pain points presented in the retail business cycle, Eatcosys’s platform works across three fundamental verticals: fintech, platform services, and technology-enabled services.

Tham Lih Chung is the Chairman, Group Co-CEO, and Executive Director at Eatcosys. He is also the Managing Director of Union Roastery.

SAYS

Part of REV Media Group’s English network, SAYS is a platform where readers can get news overviews, with easily digestible segments. From trending topics to politics, SAYS’s main mission is to get young Malaysians to read the news again. As a social news company, the business collaborates with some of the nation’s biggest brands to create engaging content, on top of editorial stories.

The social news company was co-founded by Khailee Ng. The brand is now part of REV Media Group, which is currently led by Samuel Wee, the CEO of the company.

Lapasar

As a B2B wholesale platform, Lapasar focus on FMCG goods distribution to thousands of retail clients throughout Malaysia with its very own warehousing, distribution, and financial services capabilities. Serving over 3,000 SMEs and corporations throughout the country, Lapasar is digitising and simplifying the vendors’ procurement process.

At the moment, Thinesh Kumar Asogan is the CEO of Lapasar. He has been leading the company for over four years.

PolicyStreet

Trusted by thousands, PolicyStreet provides its consumers with insurances for automobile, motorcycle, travel, and medical. Born out of a need for change in the traditional insurance industry, PolicyStreet is democratising insurance by making it simple and accessible for all. Curating products to fit the millennial lifestyle, the company is addressing the gap in the insurance industry by providing an all-inclusive ecosystem, with best-in-class service.

PolicyStreet is co-founded by Wilson Beh and Yen Ming Lee, who have both dabbled in the field of fintech before venturing together. Lee is its current CEO.

