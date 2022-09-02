In a new initiative, Malaysia introduces exclusive visa programme for affluent foreigners

This just in: the Malaysian government welcomes foreigners in all-new Malaysian visa initiative — a “residency through investment” programme.

Officially known as the Premium Visa Programme (PVIP), the pass seeks to welcome wealthy foreigners to invest in the nation and reside here for a period of 20 years, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Open for applications from 1 October 2022, the programme is the first of its kind to be introduced by the government. The goal is of this new Malaysian visa is to drive the country’s economic growth.

According to the Home Minister, PVIP is offered up for magnates and moguls across the globe, except Israelis and those that have no diplomatic ties with Malaysia.

Benefits of the PVIP, the latest Malaysian visa for foreigners

Participants of the programme are given these benefits:

permission to study,

permission to purchase real estate for residential, commercial, or industrial purposes, and

make active investments in permitted fields

In a press conference held on 1 September, the minister said, “Programme participants are also allowed to work and carry out legal business activities in accordance with the laws of the country.”

However, this programme is reserved for a select few in order to ensure that it does not undermine our national security and the country’s sovereignty. The Home Ministry has a control policy in place, and it includes a ceiling on the number or participants (both principals and dependents) so that it does not exceed 1% of the total number of Malaysian citizens.

“If there are 30 million citizens now, then it means that there should only be 1% (300,000) and the ceiling number also includes (participants) of Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme,” he said.

Conditions of this new Malaysian visa for foreigners

At the press conference, the Home Minister also announced the conditions for PVIP:

Open to all participants of all age categories,

Proof of having an offshore income of at least RM40,000 per month, or RM480,000 annually, and

Have a fixed savings account with a deposit of at least RM1 million — with no withdrawals allowed on the principal value for the first year, while up to a 50% withdrawal from the principal value allowed after the first year for the purchase of real estate, or for health and education reasons.

That said, the ministry is said to be aiming for at least 1,000 participants in the first year of the PVIP programme. This would provide an estimated RM200 million in revenue for Malaysia, and RM1 billion in fixed savings.

“The Home Ministry is confident that this programme will be able to attract more foreign direct investment that will strengthen the economy and increase job opportunities for locals. In addition, demand for the Malaysian ringgit will also increase, strengthening its value,” Datuk Seri Hamzah said.

Collaborating with his ministry, the Immigration Department and the police would be tasked with monitoring and enforcement to ensure compliance.

Featured and hero image credit: Unsplash