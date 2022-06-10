These are some of the richest people in Malaysia, according to Forbes

Although the nation (as does others across the world) has been shaken by multiple misfortunes since 2020 — global pandemic, natural disasters and supply chain conundrums amongst a few of them — resilient industrial players of Malaysia show their perseverance and proved that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. These are some of the richest people in Malaysia that made it to Forbes‘ list for 2022.

While the global list is actually losing members, two Malaysian executives join 234 other newcomers from all corners of the globe. First is WTK Holdings Bhd director Wong Kie Chie with an estimated net worth of US$1.6 billion (that’s about RM6.7 billion) and founder and CEO of PMB Technology Bhd Koon Poh Ming with a net worth of US$1.3 billion (or about RM5.4 billion).

However, in recent news, it is reported that the combined wealth of Malaysia’s 50 richest dropped as much as 10% from a year ago, to USD$80.5 billion. 30 on the lest saw a decline in their riches. Although the local economy grew by 5% Q1 2022, currency fluctuations saw the ringgit drop 6%.

As Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk topped this list for the first time ever — overtaking Jeff Bezos with an almost US$50 billion lead — these are the richest people in Malaysia to chart this list:

Tan Sri Robert Kuok

Image credit: Instagram/@robertkuok_

In the first place, we have the media-shy billionaire Tan Sri Robert Kuok. As of April 2021, the magnate is the wealthiest individual in Malaysia and 104th in the world. Founder of the prestigious Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, he has his fingers in multiple pies.

The Kuok Group of Companies partakes in the business activities of industries from sugar cane plantations, sugar refineries, to oil and mining, with its property venture Kerry Properties making recent headlines for securing a land rights bid in a coveted Shanghai location for US$2.1 billion.

His current net worth is US$11.7 billion (about RM49.3 billion), US$500 million short of last year’s record.

Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan

Following behind the revered tycoon is Hong Leong Group co-founder Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan. His current estimated wealth is US$10.6 billion (about RM44.7 billion), so he’s seeing an uptick compared to the previous year’s record.

At the moment, this businessman is the executive chairman and executive officer of Hong Leong Group, overseeing the Malaysian operations of the group, while his cousin and fellow billionaire Kwek Lee Beng oversees the Singaporean operations.

Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow

Image credit: Public Bank

Back in 1965, Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow founded Public Bank. The banker achieved that milestone at the age of 35, and now at 92, he’s Malaysia’s third-richest person. He’s received multiple accolades throughout his career, including the Greatest Malaysian Banker of All Time, awarded by the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation.

Currently, his estimated net worth is US$5.9 billion (approx. RM24.8 billion). He’s also one of only three individuals in the country that’s permitted to hold more than a 10% stake at a domestic financial institution.

Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan

Image credit: Wikipedia

This telecom magnate needs no introduction — Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan ranks fourth on this list, with an estimated net worth of US$5.7 billion, or RM24 billion.

His portfolio includes Maxis Communications, ASTRO, and MEASAT. He also owns stakes in Tanjong Public Limited Company, an investment holding company with subsidiaries involved in power generation, gaming, leisure and property.

Tan Sri Koon Poh Keong

Image credit: Joshua Paul Gilbert

At number 5 is Tan Sri Koon Poh Keong, the group CEO of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated aluminium manufacturer Press Metal, rose from 727 to 523 on the billionaire’s list last year, with a net worth of US$5.2 billion (RM21.9 billion).

Dato’ Lee Yeow Chor

Dato’ Lee Yeow Chor is the group managing director and chief executive of IOI Corporation. Him and brother Lee Yeow Seng inherited stakes in the palm oil and property empire built by their father, the late Lee Shin Cheng. While he almost doubled his net worth in 2021, 2022 has proved to be less fruitful, as the tycoon suffered losses worth at about USD$300 million.

Tan Sri Dr Chen Lip Keong

This medical doctor-turned- casino tycoon takes the number 7 spot for Malaysia’s richest people. NagaWorld, his enterprise, is the largest casino resort in Indochina, with a guaranteed monopoly at Phnom Penh to 2035. NagaCorp is also the first company to be listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, as well as the first to conduct business principally in Cambodia. He is now worth USD$2.7 billion.

Tan Yu Yeh

Making his fortune from his stake in Mr D.I.Y. Group, Tan Yu Yeh is now the eighth richest person in Malaysia, with a net worth of USD$2.4 billion. After the company was listed in Bursa Malaysia in 2020, him and brother Tan Yu Wei catapulted straight to the top 10 richest individuals in the country. Today, the company has expanded into other brands: Mr TOY and Mr Dollar, each running with the same business model Mr D.I.Y.

Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay

From casinos to resorts and palm oil, the CEO of Genting Malaysia Sdn Bhd also has his hands in nautical leisure and hospitality, co-founding the Genting Hong Kong Limited (formerly known as Star Cruises Limited). As of writing, he’s worth USD$2.35 billion. Under his leadership, the group expanded its leisure brands to Resorts World, Maxims, Crockfords and Awana. In 2005, Genting UK Pls became the largest casino operator in the UK, with 43 casinos in total.

Tan Sri Lau Cho Kun

The tenth richest individual in Malaysia is the largest shareholder in Hap Seng Consolidated, worth USD$2 billion. Through its plantation division, the company became one of the largest producers of palm oil in Sabah. Hap Seng Consolidated has been operating Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Malaysia since 1969.

