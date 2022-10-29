facebook

Royal Mint launches ‘Harry Potter’ coins to mark 25 years of the series

By Allyson Klass
Deputy Editor
29 Oct 2022
It’s hard to believe that 25 years have passed since the iconic book series Harry Potter hit the shelves.

For kids who grew up with Harry Potter, we never really left that world. From fantasising about flying on a broom to getting through the 9¾ platform to ride the Hogwarts Express, almost every kid of that generation has had that reverie. To commemorate 25 years of this magical series, Royal Mint has introduced a special set of 50p Harry Potter coins.

The first book of the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published in 1997. Published by Bloomsbury Publishing, the series went on to become one of the most legendary series of all time. The book introduced us to Harry Potter’s life as a wizard and the world of Hogwarts.

What are Harry Potter coins?

There will be four coins in this series that will feature Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore, the Hogwarts Express and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The coins have been illustrated by Jim Kay and Ffion Gwillim.

Harry Potter coins

The Royal Mint announced on its website, “To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the publication of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, we have struck a range of spellbinding coins featuring a portrait of Harry Potter created by Jim Kay and Ffion Gwillim.”

Apart from the Harry Potter characters, the coins will also have portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and the recently proclaimed King Charles III on them. The first two 50p Harry Potter coins will be launched this year. The other two will launch next year and will feature the portrait of King Charles III.

The Royal Mint website has listed another interesting fact. These coins have been made with a special laser to keep the design as close to accurate as possible. The collection also features a few extra special coins, which will display a lightning bolt and the number 25, if placed under a bright light.

All Images: Courtesy The Royal Mint

Allyson Klass

Deputy Editor

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family and searching for the next beach holiday destination.

