Balenciaga launches tiger sculpture as part of its Objects collection

A metallic black sculpture of a tiger is the latest addition to the famed Balenciaga Objects collection. Timed around the Year of the Tiger Lunar New Year celebrations, the tiger sculpture follows the release of the Balenciaga bistro table set.

The sculpture has been designed by Nik Kosmas, a Shanghai-based artist. He is known for his unique multimedia works which have been exhibited at prestigious sites and events such as New Museum New York and the 9th Berlin Biennale.

Read on to know more about the Balenciaga tiger sculpture

Fusing natural aesthetics with machine

According to Balenciaga, the tiger sculpture is a brass figure weighing 13 kg. The Balenciaga logo features on the side of the base, which is removable.

The tiger sculpture measures 55.88 x 17.78 cm and is 27.94-cm tall. The platform is approximately 38 x 27 cm. Each of the limited-series sculptures will be numbered from 1 to 15 at the base.

The Balenciaga tiger sculpture is priced at USD 33,000 each.

According to reports, the sculpture indicates a futuristic mechanical style. The body significantly denotes the natural grace of the big cats and the beauty of industrial engineering.

Made entirely by hand, the brass Object piece is extremely detailed. The tail has vertebrae-like sections. The head is tilted to one side and the tiger seems to be growling, with its sinews meticulously captured. Whiskers, too, have been carved perfectly on the ferocious face.

The merger of the natural dynamics of a tiger with industrial design, such as gear fittings on joints, makes the sculpture appear as if wearing body armour.

The Balenciaga logo is carved on the tiger’s forehead.

NSS reports the sculpture has been made by moulding individual components using a lost-wax technique.

What is the Objects collection?

The Objects line is Balenciaga’s special unwearable collection. Launched in 2020, the first Object was a metal sculpture in the same dimension as the brand’s size 41 Track.2 sneaker.

The shoe sculpture weighed 2.5 kg and came with 16 cast brass pieces, soldered, sealed and coated with palladium.

Over time, the Objects series, produced outside of the collection calendar, have included everyday items such as Christmas decorations.

(Main and Featured images: Balenciaga/@BALENCIAGA/Twitter)