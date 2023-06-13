Achieve youthful skin with Lancôme’s Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream

From cleansers to serums, peptides can be found in nearly everything, but what’s all the buzz about?

Peptides, to the uninitiated, simply means short strings of amino acids, which are the building blocks of several proteins required by the skin, such as collagen, elastin, and keratin.

They are known to promote the synthesis of structural proteins like collagen, which gives the skin its firm and plump appearance. This leads to less noticeable wrinkles and fine lines. Peptides are an essential ingredient in the fight against ageing and should be part of your everyday skincare arsenal.

Now, what if we told you there’s a product on the market with 300 peptides?

Cue the Lancôme Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream. This cream harnesses the power of peptides acquired from green sciences and is the product of 40 years of scientific knowledge in reconstructive science. Green science is now the engine powering the brand’s innovations, because Lancôme firmly believes that nature powered by science is the future of beauty.

For the first time, Lancôme concentrates over 300 types of peptides, and two other ingredients— hyaluronic acid and niacinamide—into one unique cream. As mentioned, peptides work to restructure the skin to target firmness, elasticity, and wrinkles. But when paired with hyaluronic acid, a powerful moisturising ingredient, peptides additionally help improve the overall skin texture and hydration levels. Meanwhile, niacinamide, a form of Vitamin B3, helps combat hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.

This lightweight, fast absorbing cream has been clinically proven to correct wrinkles, diminish dark spots and lift the face and neck. When it comes to anti-ageing, Lancôme knows that taking care of your neck is just as important as your face, hence why the Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream is effective on both the face and the neck.

For the ultimate anti-ageing combination, pair the Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide with the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum. This high-performance duo supercharges your skincare regime with regenerative power for younger-looking skin. The light yet buttery cream has been dermatologically tested and is great for all skin types—even sensitive skin.

With Lancôme committed to promoting sustainability, the Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream comes housed in an eco-luxe jar—a more sustainable packaging that uses 64% less raw materials. Like many of Lancôme’s products, this powerhouse cream is refillable, further empowering consumers to make more conscious choices.

