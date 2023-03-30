B Corp certified brands to support when shopping with the planet in mind

Each time the month of March comes around, we celebrate B Corp Month, and make the best efforts to vote with our dollars. If you’d like to support businesses that adhere to some of the highest social and environmental standards, these are the B Corp certified brands to shop at.

For the uninitiated, a B Corp certification is easily one of the toughest standards to adhere by when running a business. It takes into account not only your footprint to the planet, but it also considers social impact, accountability, and most importantly (especially for consumers), transparency.

This certification, although highly coveted by many businesses, can prove to be a tough test to some. On top of legal requirements, companies are evaluated by the non-profit organisation B Lab based on their impact on various stakeholders, such as their workers, customers, community, and the environment. The passing score? At least 80 out of 200 points.

When patronising B Corp certified businesses, consumers are collectively signalling to the brands our desire to support initiatives that go into improving the livelihood of its employees, the quality of its goods and materials, and the overall effect towards the environment. It also takes a lot of the guesswork out on our behalf, so shoppers can confidently shop without speculating on the sustainability.

Now that you know what it means to shop at B Corp certified brands, read on to discover your soon-to-be favourite brands, from fashion to beauty.

The best B Corp certified brands to shop from to support their endeavours

Chloe

Davines

Aesop

Patagonia

The Body Shop

Bombas

Sunday Riley

Vestiaire Collective

Veja

OSEA

Dr Hauschka

Le Labo

Elemis

Featured and hero images credit: Unsplash