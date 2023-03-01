10 best salicylic acid facial cleansers for acne-prone skin in 2023

Maintaining the health of acne-prone and oily skin is no child’s play. It’s a full-time job with your skin asking for constant care and attentive indulgence in beauty products to avoid worsening its condition. However, just like how there’s always a solution for everything in life, there’s also one for all your oily skin and acne concerns — salicylic acid cleansers.

A chemical exfoliant beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), salicylic acid is derived from the bark of willow trees. It is an oil-soluble natural ingredient that’s a great exfoliator and is considered to be a game changer for people with acne and related oily-skin issues. It is commonly used topically in the form of over-the-counter skincare products (approved up to two percent by the FDA) and can be incorporated into your skincare routine in the form of a face serum, peeling solutions, toners and face masks, among others.

However, one of the best and safest ways to harness the benefits of this BHA is by using a salicylic acid-based face wash, especially if you are a beginner. It not only ensures a shorter skin contact (when compared to toners and serums) but while cleansing your face, you’d be literally rinsing off the dead skin cells, which is an added advantage. But before finding out more about some of the best salicylic acid face washes, let’s understand why it is an important item among your skin care products.

Benefits of using salicylic acid cleansers

Salicylic acid face washes works by penetrating deep into your pores and cleaning them of impurities, excess oil and acne-causing bacteria. This not only regulates oil production but also reduces active acne and helps in preventing future breakouts.

It also exfoliates the skin by sloughing off the dead skin cells, which in turn lends you an even-toned complexion and texture. This also means reduced dark spots, blemishes and acne scars.

Furthermore, salicylic acid is also an anti-inflammatory that alleviates acne-induced redness and calms your itchy and irritated skin.

Who should use salicylic acid?

While people with normal or combination skin can also incorporate salicylic acid in their skincare routine sometimes, people with oily and acne-prone skin benefit the most from this ingredient. It is generally not recommended for dry and sensitive skin types as it can lead to irritation, excessive dryness, redness and even skin peeling in extreme cases.

(Hero and featured image credit: puhhha/Getty Images)

10 best salicylic acid cleansers for your skin today: