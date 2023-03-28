Get snatched: Add these contour sticks to your kits for a sculpted face

Everyone on social media may appear to have naturally defined cheekbones, but we’ve discovered their secret — contouring. To achieve the sculpted cheekbones and chiseled jawline of your dreams, all you need is a good contour stick. Scroll down to see our picks for the best contour sticks.

If you’ve been scrolling through various social media platforms recently, you’ll notice that contouring is making a major comeback. While some people prefer classic cream contour palettes, contour sticks are ideal for beginners or those who prefer a quick and easy look. You can now find incredible products that blend like a dream, look natural, and can fool everyone you know into thinking you have the chiselled jawline.

How to choose your contour shade?

Shadows

Paying attention to the colour of your face’s shadows is critical when selecting the right contour shades to use, and makeup artists recommend using colours that mimic or closely resemble said shadows. When it comes to contouring, your foundation is a great place to start. Consider the same colour family as your foundation, but one to two shades darker than your skin; this is about as dark as you should go. Remember that you can always build a product to achieve the desired outcome. Adding a little at a time is great advice for those who need to start with a subtle contour and work their way up to something more definitive.

Skin tone

When it comes to choosing the right contour shades, our skin’s undertones matter. Because skin tones vary so much and are so beautifully unique, it’s best to be familiar with your individual skin tone before learning what contour shades suit you best. If you have fair to medium skin, makeup artists recommend neutrals, taupes, and contour shades that are on the cooler side. You can go a little more golden for more tan/olive complexions, as these tones naturally have more warmth in the skin. For deeper skin tones, choose something more neutral with a good balance of blue and red undertones.

Blending tools

Using the right brushes and blending tools is essential no matter what makeup look you’re creating, as they can help in enhancing your look and help you apply your products seamlessly. Brushes can have a big impact on how your contour looks, so there are a few things to consider when choosing the right tools. Makeup artists recommend fluffier brushes for a more natural appearance. The contour will be soft and diffused if you use a fluffy brush. You should use a different brush for a more defined look: Use a smaller, more dense brush to achieve a more sculpted look.

Powder vs. Cream Contour

Because cream and powder have such different textures, you should experiment with both to see which one you prefer for contouring. Powder contours can help with oilier skin types and provide a more matte finish, whereas cream contours can help with drier skin types and provide a more luminous finish. If you don’t want to buy anything new, you can contour with your everyday bronzer.

How to contour your face?

Step 1: Prep your face

Always use skincare to prep your face before applying makeup. To prevent makeup from forming around dry skin or harsh lines, wash your face and apply moisturiser. Prime your face using a primer which acts as a barrier between your skincare and makeup, allowing both to work better and last longer. Cover any blemishes or dark spots with a little foundation and/or concealer in shades that match your natural skin tone and undertone.

Step 2: Shadow

The most well-known method of contouring is to use your darker shade to create a shadow beneath your cheekbones. Suck in your cheeks and trace the product along the hollows of your cheeks, following the natural shape of your jawline and temples to find your cheekbones. You can place your shadow in one of three places, depending on your face shape: along the sides of your nose, in a “3” shape that follows your hairline, under cheekbone, and jawline. Experiment with different lines and shadows to sculpt your face until you find the look that suits you.

Step 3: Highlight

Apply a lighter concealer shade or a shimmery (but not sparkly) highlighter to areas of your face that naturally reflect light, such as your forehead, nose bridge, tip of nose, top of cheekbones, cupid’s bow, and around the eyes and brow bone.

Step 4: Blush

While applying blush to the apples of your cheeks isn’t required for a contoured look, it can help your makeup look more natural by appearing as a bridge between your shadow and highlight areas.

Step 5: Blend

Blending is especially important when working with shades that do not match your skin tone. Blend your shadows and highlights into your skin or foundation layer with a large, fluffy brush, blending brush, or makeup sponge until the lines you created appear more natural-looking.

Step 6: Set it in place

Apply setting powder or spray to lock your sculpted face in place and achieve a flawless finish.

A sculpted face is just a few swipes away with these contour sticks

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Pexels

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.