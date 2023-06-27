Are flax seed gels your gateway to those long locks? Let’s find out!

Ever wondered what a normal kitchen ingredient could do to your hair? While most people stick to commercial products to treat damaged hair, home remedies also serve as a rich source to cure hair problems. Case in point, flax seed gels that are said to promote quicker hair growth by nourishing your roots, here’s everything we know about this miracle worker.

Flax seed, commonly known as ‘Alsi’ in Hindi is an easily available kitchen ingredient in Indian households. Known for its nutritional capacities, it is used in Indian delicacies to add to the daily dose of nutritional requirements. But what is surprising is the hidden benefits of flax seed gel in escalating hair growth and providing the right amount of shine and elasticity your hair deserves.

Everything you need to know about flax seed gel for hair growth:

Flax seed gel is obtained by boiling flax seeds in water till it turns into a gluey and thick mixture. This gel is then strained using a muslin cloth and stored in an airtight container for further use. It is jam-packed with nutrients and can serve as a great home spa treatment for fixing frizz and other hair-related issues. The gel contains antioxidants and fibre in abundance which helps to strengthen hair follicles. It also treats an irritated scalp, prevents breakage and thus allows hair to grow without any barriers. So, if you wish to know more about the hidden benefits of this miraculous ingredient then let’s have a look at what the experts have to say.

Dr. Sravya C Tipirneni, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist on the benefits of flax seed gel:

Flax seed gel has gained popularity as a natural remedy for promoting hair growth and maintaining a healthy scalp. Here are some key points to consider:

Rich in nutrients: Flax seeds provide essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and vitamins which contribute to hair health. It also improves blood flow and circulation.

Scalp nourishment: The gel helps nourish the scalp, providing hydration and reducing dryness or flakiness. It also strengthens hair follicles.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Flax seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids , which have anti-inflammatory properties. This can help alleviate scalp conditions like dandruff or psoriasis, promoting a healthier environment for hair growth.

Moisture retention: It acts as a natural hair moisturiser, helping to retain moisture in the hair strands. This reduces breakage and gives stronger, healthier hair.

Improved hair texture: Regular use of flax seed gel can lead to improved hair texture, making the hair appear smoother, shinier, and more manageable.

“While individual results may vary, incorporating flax seed gel into your hair care routine can be an effective, natural option for promoting hair growth and maintaining a healthy scalp.”

Having said that, here is a list of a few brands offering flax seed-infused hair products for you to try and unveil the magic of this amazing natural gel.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India